How to wirelessly use an Xbox Controller for PC With Wireless USB Adapter

With today’s generation of gaming consoles there have been changes from where we began. Before everything had to be connected to a bothersome cable, while nowadays, nearly everything is wirelessly connected. Any of the Xbox One S and above controllers has both the built-in Xbox wireless connection and Bluetooth Connection and you can read our guide here to explain this process. For an older model of the Xbox One controller things are a little different, so let’s walk through the steps.

This method will be mainly reserved for the older models of the Xbox One controllers that do not support Bluetooth. It doesn’t mean that you can’t use this method for the newer generations of controllers though. The only downside of this method is that you will need to purchase the Xbox Wireless USB dongle that rounds up to an unreasonable price of $40 CAD. Although there are some upsides to using this USB dongle, including the ability to use the 3.5mm headphone jack on your controller. We will now begin the steps of using this dongle.