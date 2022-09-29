How To

How to wirelessly use an Xbox Controller for PC With Wireless USB Adapter

For All The Older Xbox One Controllers Out There
How to wirelessly use an Xbox Controller for PC With Wireless USB Adapter 4
| September 29, 2022

With today’s generation of gaming consoles there have been changes from where we began. Before everything had to be connected to a bothersome cable, while nowadays, nearly everything is wirelessly connected. Any of the Xbox One S and above controllers has both the built-in Xbox wireless connection and Bluetooth Connection and you can read our guide here to explain this process. For an older model of the Xbox One controller things are a little different, so let’s walk through the steps.

This method will be mainly reserved for the older models of the Xbox One controllers that do not support Bluetooth. It doesn’t mean that you can’t use this method for the newer generations of controllers though. The only downside of this method is that you will need to purchase the Xbox Wireless USB dongle that rounds up to an unreasonable price of $40 CAD. Although there are some upsides to using this USB dongle, including the ability to use the 3.5mm headphone jack on your controller. We will now begin the steps of using this dongle.

1

Purchase the USB

This step is obviously self explanatory.

2

Plug in the dongle and start the pairing mode

How to wirelessly use an Xbox Controller for PC With Wireless USB Adapter 1

This step is fairly simple, all you need to do is to connect the dongle to the PC and press on the pairing button that should be at the end of the dongle. The dongle should begin flashing.

3

Activate pairing mode on your controller

How to wirelessly use an Xbox Controller for PC With Wireless USB Adapter 3

After turning on the pairing mode for the dongle, do the exact same thing by clicking the button near the USB port of the controller. Once you have done that, the controller should be paired to the dongle and now you can enjoy it! 

A lot easier to do than the bluetooth connection, but it sure does come at a hefty price.

When everything is all connected, you can boot up whatever game that supports controller usage. You can find many of them on Steam since it is really easy to connect your controller with their service. After you are done, the next time you want to play on your console you will need to reconnect your controller to the Xbox. 

File Under: PC, Xbox One

