How to Get 3 Free Months of PC Game Pass With a Hulu Subscription

Hulu has announced a brand new perk, letting users get three free months of PC Game Pass, which is easily claimable.

The new perk comes, coincidentally, just as Netflix is still getting heat on price hikes and plans to launch an ad-supported tier by the end of 2022. In a press release, Hulu said the deal is “part of its ongoing commitment to provide subscribers with added value.”

The PC Game Pass deal has to be redeemed by July 23, 2022, and there are a few stipulations, of course. All you have to do is head to the web page hulu.com/pcgamepass and log into your Hulu account.

If you don’t have a Hulu account you can sign up on the official site, and plans start at $6.99 a month. It doesn’t matter what tier you have for Hulu, but the big catch is that users have to be new PC Games Pass users. You can’t currently have a Game Pass subscription and claim the free months.

It’s also important to note that your PC Game Pass subscription will auto-renew at the end of the three months, so you’ll need to manually cancel it if you don’t want to be charged at the end of the period.

PC Game Pass normally costs $9.99 a month and gives users access to over 100 games on Windows, as well as exclusive discounts and in-game rewards. The service is constantly adding and changing the game available. Some of the more recent titles include Trek to Yomi and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. Here’s a brief look at some of the bigger titles available on PC Game Pass, and you can see the full list on the official site.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Infinite

Back 4 Blood

Mortal Kombat 11

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Forza Horizon 5

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Among Us

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Gears 5

Head to the PC Game Pass site for more information.