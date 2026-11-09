Arknights: Endfield’s Steam Launch & Sanctuary of Ink Promise a Bright Future

Arknights: Endfield originally released at the beginning of 2026 with some favourable reviews from critics, including CGMagazine. The game was available from its official site and on mobile, but in October, GRYPHLINE officially launched the game on Steam, which has received plenty of “Very Positive” reviews from players. The real-time strategy title puts players in the roles of Endministrators, and now they are heading into the newest content drop, Sanctuary of Ink.

We were able to speak with Arknights: Endfield‘s Lead Game Designer and GRYPHLINE Co-founder Ryan Fan regarding the launch. He was able to open up about the new platform, the Sanctuary of Ink content, what they have learned from players so far, and even a bit about some of his favourite Operators. For those interested, now is a great time to jump into Arknights: Endfield.

Arknights: Endfield is now on Steam! Why the decision to make this addition?

Ryan Fan: The reason was simple: we wanted more players around the world to get to know us and try Arknights: Endfield. Steam is one of the largest gaming platforms in the world, bringing together players from many different countries and regions. We see it as both a new platform for the game and a way to stay connected with players worldwide.

Before making that decision, we also did extensive research, looking at what people play and which platforms they prefer. Among the PC players in our surveys, more than 95% routinely use Steam to discover and play games. It made sense to bring the game to a platform they already use.

We’re also avid Steam users ourselves. We like to recommend games to each other, try new games during Steam Next Fest, and always look at wishlists, community reviews, and player feedback. Personally, I’ve been using Steam for more than a decade and have over 1,500 games in my library. That’s why we’re especially excited to offer players a familiar, convenient way to play Arknights: Endfield. We’re delighted to welcome everyone on Steam.

What prevented the Arknights: Endfield Steam launch earlier, along with the other platforms?

Ryan Fan: We do regret not having launched on Steam sooner, and we’d like to apologize for the wait. Endfield was our first project to launch simultaneously across multiple platforms worldwide. As development progressed, both the scale of the game and its technical complexity grew beyond our initial expectations. We wanted to get the game into players’ hands as soon as possible, but we also wanted the Steam release to meet players’ expectations. To balance those goals, we adjusted our priorities: we focused first on refining the PC version available through our own launcher, then brought the game to Steam once that work was complete.

There were challenges on the publishing side as well. Different regions and platforms have their own compliance and launch requirements. Since this was our first global release, the preparation and coordination took longer than we’d expected.

The delay certainly doesn’t mean Steam is any less important to us. We wanted to be fully prepared before launching on Steam precisely because it matters so much to us. We held a dedicated Steam test in September and kept optimizing the game based on player feedback. We wanted to deliver an experience that was worth the wait. When the game finally launched on Steam, it received a “Very Positive” rating from players. It took longer than we’d hoped, but we are happy with how it turned out.

What has the feedback been surrounding Arknights: Endfield, and how has it influenced the game since launch?

Ryan Fan: We’ve received a great deal of player feedback since launch, and we’ve already made a number of changes in response over the last few updates. I’d like to highlight a few areas where that feedback has helped shape our development plans and the changes we’re making.

One is making it easier to farm resources and build up characters day to day. As players’ rosters grow, they need more resources and more efficient ways to develop their characters. Some of those improvements are already in place, and we’ll keep making everyday farming and character progression easier.

Another area is making the AIC Factory more convenient to use. Some of the more cumbersome factory tasks have knock-on effects on exploration and combat as well. That feedback has had a major influence on our approach to development. We realized we needed to cut down on busywork and make the systems easier to learn. If players spend less time on tedious tasks, they can get straight to what makes these systems fun and different. That also makes us more confident about trying new ideas and taking the gameplay further. The option to place facilities directly from the depot in Sanctuary of Ink is one example of this.

Finally, there’s team building and knowing what to focus on next. Quite a few players have told us they sometimes aren’t sure which characters work well together. As they progress through the game, they may also be unsure what to focus on when they log in. In future updates, we’ll add more intuitive team-building guidance and clearer prompts about what to work toward. That should help players find their own rhythm, whether they’re just starting out or playing day to day.

Players’ candid feedback has helped us avoid a lot of missteps. Thank you to everyone who has been with us since launch and taken the time to share thoughtful suggestions in the community and through our surveys. Please keep that feedback coming and help us make Endfield even better.

You launched the next free content update in Arknights: Endfield, Sanctuary of Ink. What can players who haven’t played yet expect?

Ryan Fan: Sanctuary of Ink is a Core Chapter update with plenty of new content. As the name suggests, it takes us to a new area inspired by East Asian art. There, you’ll meet Si and Argent Flow, two new operators whose designs draw on those same artistic traditions. Both play key roles in the story. We’ve also taken new approaches to their visual design, animations, and combat mechanics, giving players more team-building options and each operator a distinctive feel in combat.

Alongside the new story and stages, Yuanyuan Manor Inn offers a chance to unwind between expeditions. You’ll run the inn, grow crops and raise animals to keep it self-sufficient, and welcome guests from far and wide. For Endministrators who love to push their tactical skills to the limit, Contingency Contract will also return with its second experimental operation. We’ve revamped the combinations of Test Criteria and battlefield mechanics. We hope everyone finds a strategy that lets their team overcome the challenge and really shine.

Sanctuary of Ink also brings a wide range of quality-of-life improvements based on the feedback you’ve shared in the community since launch. Your patience and input have helped Endfield grow into the game it is today. Whether you’re a longtime player or a new Endministrator joining us on Talos-II for this update, we believe you’ll find a richer, more vibrant world that reflects the care we’ve put into it.

Why was Sanctuary of Ink the perfect content to highlight the Arknights: Endfield Steam launch with?

Ryan Fan: There are two main reasons.

First, since launch, we’ve watched players come up with building layouts and exploration routes we never would have imagined. Over time, we realized they love the strategy and building, but also want a world that feels lived in. For Sanctuary of Ink, a Core Chapter update, we wanted to combine Endfield’s factory-building and automation systems with the expressive style of East Asian ink painting and the everyday pleasures of farming and running a restaurant.

Beyond the new story and levels, you can use automated production to supply a restaurant with ingredients and keep it running. It gives longtime players a new way to get creative, while also appealing to Steam players who enjoy management sims, factory building and automation, or strategic exploration. We believe it will show players just how much further we can take Endfield’s gameplay.

Second, player feedback has kept pushing us to improve since launch. With this update, we’ve also made a wide range of improvements for our existing players, including smoother interactions and better performance. The early and middle stages of the game now flow smoothly, with plenty of content for new Steam players to enjoy at their own pace.

We have two new playable operators in Arknights: Endfield. What does each bring to the table?

Ryan Fan: We put a lot of care into designing both of these popular operators. Si’s unique Inksoul mechanic lets her hit enemies from extremely long range, while her ultimate can reduce combo skill cooldowns. Argent Flow is our first operator to combine Physical and Electric mechanics, and he can ride on horseback both in battle and out in the world. We want each operator to stand out not just for their stats, but for how they play, how they feel to control, and how they look.

And just for fun, which new Operator do you prefer and why, plus who is your favourite Operator overall?

Ryan Fan: I really like both of them, and we had quite a few funny moments while getting their mechanics to work. Si’s Inksoul mechanic was actually very complicated to implement. There were a lot of bugs at first. We had to change the underlying mechanics of quite a few skills to get it working the way it does now. Argent Flow’s horseback riding was complicated too. Early on, you could actually jump higher on horseback than on foot, which played havoc with a lot of our level design. It took quite a bit of work to get the mounted jumps working as intended.

Of all our operators, Laevatain from the launch roster is one who really stands out for me. As our first limited operator, she meant a lot to the team, and we took great care with her design. I still remember how often we revised her skill mechanics so new players could learn to play her quickly. We were very happy with how she turned out.

Of the new gameplay features in Arknights: Endfield, which do you think will have the biggest impact for players?

Ryan Fan: The new map mechanics and Yuanyuan Manor Inn are likely to catch players’ attention first. But for everyday play, my pick would be a quality-of-life change: you can now place facilities directly from the depot.

Since launch, feedback from surveys and other channels has helped shape how we improve the game. Our aim is to keep cutting down on busywork and making the game’s systems easier to learn. That gives us the confidence to explore more imaginative gameplay ideas for future updates. As we’ve added new mechanics, player surveys have made it clear that having to stock your backpack with facilities and construction materials is becoming a chore. Making that simpler is exactly the kind of improvement we’re aiming for, and we believe it will make exploring, building, and reshaping the world more enjoyable.

There are music contributions from some major names like Zhai Jinyan (Black Myth: Wukong) and Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding). How did that come to be?

Ryan Fan: We’re working with composer Zhai Jinyan for the first time in Sanctuary of Ink. We have tremendous admiration and respect for his work on Black Myth: Wukong, and felt that his musical style was a perfect fit for the emotional heart of the chessboard battle in the Sanctuary of Ink story. We reached out, and he responded enthusiastically.

Despite being an established composer with a distinctive style of his own, he approached the collaboration with real humility. He began by exploring Endfield’s earlier hybrid orchestral pieces to get a feel for its musical direction. His idea was to create something new within that musical language. The music he created retains his distinctive voice while complementing the game’s visuals and storytelling.

Endfield’s world gives us a wide range of stories to tell, and our community has a discerning ear for game music. That’s why we look for musicians around the world with a distinctive voice and invite them to help tell those stories through music. Usually, we reach out first, providing detailed background on the game and the direction we’d like them to explore. That’s the practical side of it. Often, what brings us together is an appreciation for each other’s work. Many of these composers are already enthusiastic Endfield players or fans of its music.

We’ve worked with Hyunmin Cho, one of Stellar Blade’s main composers, for several recent updates. He was already playing Endfield before we started working together. That made communication almost effortless. He even finds ways for new musical themes to call back to earlier tracks on the soundtrack, giving players a pleasant surprise. It’s the kind of creative rapport that’s hard to get from a purely commercial partnership.

Another great example is Crywolf, the lead composer for the Alleikhreos boss battle in Homecoming. We’d already developed a strong working relationship and had many in-depth conversations during our work on Arknights. We share a musical sensibility and an understanding of Endfield’s world and story. The result was music with emotional depth that struck a chord with players.

And for players who are just jumping into Arknights: Endfield for the Steam launch, what should they know before diving in?

Ryan Fan: A warm welcome to all the new Endministrators about to begin their journey on Talos-II through Steam!

We’ve worked to give PC players, including those on Steam, a polished experience. With detailed visuals and responsive controls, our aim is to bring the alien landscapes of Talos-II to life.

Endfield’s story stands on its own and gives newcomers an accessible starting point. New players can also now choose to head straight to the latest region, Wuling, and start exploring there once they’ve completed the required introductory missions.

Ongoing updates and refinements since launch have given players plenty of freedom and choice, whether they’re enjoying the management side of the game, exploring, or fighting. Whatever your preferred way to play, we believe you’ll soon find a pace that suits you. Our community has also shared a wealth of clever factory-building ideas, practical combat guides, and creative work from passionate fans. New Endministrators are always welcome to join the community, exchange ideas, and share their experiences.

Arknights: Endfield is now available on Steam, Android and their official site.