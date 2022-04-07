Revisiting Sonic the Hedgehog With Lee Majdoub

It was long believed that video games could not deliver a good movie going experience. There have been many attempts, from the Super Mario Brothers Movie back in the 90s to the cavalcade of impressively bad movies by Uwe Boll. But things have been shifting in recent years, in part thanks to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Listening to fans on design, and bringing on some of the biggest names in the business, it was an adaptation that lived up to what fans expected.

Now, the series is back with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Jim Carrey is back in the role of Dr. Ivo Robotnik and fan-favourite character Knuckles in tow (voiced by the great Idris Elba) is making an appearance. It is the perfect storm for Sonic fans, giving them a tale worthy of the franchise it is based on. So with that in mind, CGMagazine jumped on a call with Lee Majdoub, who plays Robotnik’s right-hand man in the film, Agent Stone, to discuss the movie and what it is like to be a part of the Sonic film franchise.

CGMagazine: What was it like working alongside Jim Carrey, especially with you both being Canadian?

Lee Majdoub: A realization I had today actually was that the two Canadians in the movie are playing the Tag Team villains. So that’s really cool. Go Team Canada. But working with Jim is an incredible experience. I grew up watching The Mask, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and later with Man on the Moon. So, just to work with someone that is so unbelievable and has so much range and stands by what he represents was astounding.

He’s always talked about having faith and how what was meant for you will happen for you. So getting the opportunity to work with him and seeing that be the truth and him being such a big-hearted person and gracious to me with our dynamic is just unbelievable.

CGMagazine: On that note, what is what draws you most, playing good guys or bad guys?

Lee Majdoub: Oh, that’s a good question. I don’t know if it’s so much of a good guy and bad guy thing as much as it’s the character? What is there to the character? I like playing typically flawed characters. There’s always more to them. What are they trying to fight through? What are they trying to figure out? That’s what’s so much fun about playing Agent Stone. He is such a sweet and positive person all the while being a villain. And I don’t think you get to see that too much in cinema. Someone that was just this lovable, positive bad character.

CGMagazine: What is it like working on a film that draws so much from your childhood?

Lee Majdoub: Really, really cool. I mean, it’s hard to put into words. I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was actually the first game that really was my own as a kid on the Sega Genesis. So, you know, years later, looking back, I can’t imagine telling that kid “Hey, you know, your favourite game? You’re going to end up working on this big movie.” It is so incredible how things work out.

CGMagazine: Do you have a favourite Sonic character?

Lee Majdoub: My favourite Sonic character? Uh, wow. That’s a good question. Playing the video game, I would play Sonic and Knuckles equally. In the movies, I would have to say I’m going to go with Knuckles. There’s something about Knuckles in this one that just makes me laugh so hard.

CGMagazine: Thank you so much for your time.