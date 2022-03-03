BAFTA Games Awards 2022 Nominees Announced

The BAFTA Games Awards 2022 has officially announced its list of nominees across 39 games in 16 categories, It Takes Two is in the lead with nominations in nine categories.

Following up the rear is Returnal with eight nominations, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with seven nominations and tied at six nominations is Deathloop and Forza Horizon 5. While the BAFTA nominees for 16 categories have been announced, the award show is presenting awards for 18 total categories. The nominees for the last two categories – Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role will be announced in the coming weeks.

The award show is set to take place on April 7th at Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank, London and will be presented by journalist and returning host, Elle Osili-Wood. If you can make it to the event, BAFTA Games Awards 2022 will be live-streamed on BAFTA’s social channels. The awards will be voted by BAFTA’s membership of games industry professionals. The only exception is the “EE Game of the Year” category, which is voted online by the public, and you can vote right now.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine Games / Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Game

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games / PID Games

Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter / Mode 7

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Overboard! – Inkle

Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury

Debut Game

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

Eastward – Pixpil / Chucklefish

The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller

Maquette – Graceful Decay / Annapurna Interactive

Toem – Something We Made

Evolving Game

Among Us – Innersloth

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment / EA

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – ZA/UM

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games / PID Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Mario Party Superstars – NDcube / Nintendo

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Game Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games / PID Games

Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji

Game Builder Garage – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Game Design

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose – Black Matter / Team17

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Music

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/ Ubisoft

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Narrative

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine Games / Square Enix

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Original Property

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Technical Achievement

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Hitman 3 – IO Interactive

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

EE Game of the Year