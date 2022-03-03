BAFTA Games Awards 2022 Nominees Announced

The BAFTA Games Awards 2022 has officially announced its list of nominees across 39 games in 16 categories, It Takes Two is in the lead with nominations in nine categories.
Following up the rear is Returnal with eight nominations, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with seven nominations and tied at six nominations is Deathloop and Forza Horizon 5. While the BAFTA nominees for 16 categories have been announced, the award show is presenting awards for 18 total categories. The nominees for the last two categories – Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role will be announced in the coming weeks.
The award show is set to take place on April 7th at Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank, London and will be presented by journalist and returning host, Elle Osili-Wood. If you can make it to the event, BAFTA Games Awards 2022 will be live-streamed on BAFTA’s social channels. The awards will be voted by BAFTA’s membership of games industry professionals. The only exception is the “EE Game of the Year” category, which is voted online by the public, and you can vote right now.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine Games / Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Artistic Achievement
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Achievement
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Game
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
British Game
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games / PID Games
- Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter / Mode 7
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Overboard! – Inkle
- Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury
Debut Game
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
- Eastward – Pixpil / Chucklefish
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers
- Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller
- Maquette – Graceful Decay / Annapurna Interactive
- Toem – Something We Made
Evolving Game
- Among Us – Innersloth
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment / EA
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – ZA/UM
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Family
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games / PID Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Mario Party Superstars – NDcube / Nintendo
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games / PID Games
- Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Game Builder Garage – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
Game Design
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- Hell Let Loose – Black Matter / Team17
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
Music
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/ Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Narrative
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine Games / Square Enix
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games
Original Property
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games
Technical Achievement
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Hitman 3 – IO Interactive
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
EE Game of the Year
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov / Finji
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Metroid Dread – MercurySteam / Nintendo
- Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games