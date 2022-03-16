BAFTA Games Awards 2022 Announce The Final Two Categories for Best Performance

The BAFTA Game Awards 2022 has announced the final two categories for its upcoming ceremony which is taking place next month. The newly revealed categories are focused on character performance.

The news comes after the BAFTA Game Awards 2022 revealed the nominees for 16 categories across 39 games earlier this month, which you can check out here from CGMagazine. The game with the most nominees with nine nominations is It Takes Two, Returnal with eight nominations, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with seven nominations and tied with six nominations is Deathloop and Forza Horizon 5. As for the performance categories, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has the most nominations at three total with Life is Strange: True Colors and Deathloop tied at two nominations.

Check out the list of nominees for the final two categories below.

Performer in a Leading Role

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn “The Captain” (Deathloop)

Jennifer Hale as Rivet (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)

Jon Mclaren as Star-lord/Peter Quill (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Jane Perry as Selene Vassos (Returnal)

Performer In A Supporting Role

Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova (Call Of Duty: Vanguard)

Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe (Psychonauts 2)

Jason Cavalier as Drax (Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Han Soto as Gabe Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Alex Weiner as Rocket (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)

The award show is set to take place on April 7th at Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank, London and will be presented by journalist and returning host, Elle Osili-Wood. If you can make it to the event, BAFTA Games Awards 2022 will be live-streamed on BAFTA’s social channels. The awards will be voted on by BAFTA’s membership of games industry professionals. The only exception is the “EE Game of the Year” category, which is voted online by the public, and you can vote right now.