It Takes Two is Getting a Film and TV Adaption

Developer, Hazelight Studios is reportedly teaming up with production company Dj2 Entertainment to adapt the co-op adventure, It Takes Two, for film and television, according to Variety.

“Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team. Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television,” Hazelight founder and creative director, Josef Fares said in a statement.

The adaptation seems to be in its early stages as no distributor or network is currently attached to the project but is currently dealing with a “multi-party bidding war”, according to Variety’s sources. The writing duo behind Dj2’s live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies, Pat Casey and Josh Miller are penned to write the big-screen adaptation.

“The reception of ‘It Takes Two’ has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike. We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both new and returning fans to appreciate,” Hazelight Studio Manager, Oskar Wolontis said in a statement.

It Takes Two follows parents, Cody and May, on the verge of divorce who are indirectly transformed into dolls by their daughter, Rose. The two must work together to turn back to normal while fixing their relationship along the way. The game was released last March and received a lot of praise, It Takes Two shockingly won the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards back in December.

“Dj2 is honoured to partner with Josef, Oskar [Wolontis], and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of It Takes Two. Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight [has] created, and can’t wait to bring these characters -and this world- to life on the big and small screen,” Dj2 CEO and founder, Dmitri M. Johnson said in a statement.

It Takes Two isn’t the only video game adaption that Dj2 is currently working on the Tomb Raider anime series for Netflix plus other adaptations in the works including Disco Elysium and Sleeping Dogs.