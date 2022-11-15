Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Slams Box Office With A $181M Opening Weekend

Already cracking the top 10 in box office earnings in 2022 in just the opening weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came close to its $200m predecessor.

Showing the Marvel engine is alive and well, the newest film in the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has released with staggering box office numbers, netting $181 million in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. The considerable weekend already comes close to the $250 million dollar budget the film was given, and not only shattered the box office opening of DC Comics’ Black Adam but eclipsed the halfway point of the film’s earnings to date in one weekend, a momentous feat.

Marvel movies continue to rake at the box office, with four out of the top ten box office grossing films being related to the extended universe. Spider-man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness along with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever round out the box office successes the Disney-backed Marvel engine has released in 2022.

Although films like Morbius were poorly received, garnering a paltry 35% on Metacritic from critics, the film managed to rake in $167 million on a $75 million budget. However, Marvel did show cracks in its armour, with fans and even the lead actor Jared Leto himself blowing the internet up with ‘It’s Morbin’ Time!” memes leading to a commercial flop of a second box office run that only managed to earn a paltry $300,000.

It’s difficult to say how much higher the MCU can go. For now, it’s in safe hands, with its releases generating massive income returns. While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn’t eclipse the might of its predecessor, Black Panther‘s opening weekend, it still became #9 on the year’s highest-earning films list for 2022 over its opening weekend.

