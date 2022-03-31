Bruce Willis is ‘Stepping Away’ From his Acting Career due to Aphasia

Bruce Willis is taking a long break from acting due to a cognitive disorder he is suffering from called aphasia, his family shared to the public this Wednesday.

The 67 year old actor is best known for his starring role in Die Hard. His acting career grew over the decades and casted in various top-rated films, such as Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, and the television series Moonlighting. Many became fans of his acting and charismatic voice through his roles and onscreen charm.

The situation was made public when Bruce Willis’s daughter, Rumer Willis, posted a photo of Willis on Instagram where she outlined the situation. The following caption said “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that affects your ability to communicate. It can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

Bruce Willis has been exhibiting these issues in recent years during the movie production of Out of Death when the movie director emailed the screenwriter in June 2020, “It looks like we need to knock down Bruce’s page count by about 5 pages.”

Told by several sources, including people he has previously worked with, there has been a growing concern about his well-being. The decline of Bruce Willis’s ability to remember his script has been severe to the point of having a use a listening device called an “earwig” to feed him his lines. In one instance, he misfired a loaded gun before missing his cue for the other actor to duck on a movie set two years ago, according to report.

Continuing with the Instagram post by Willi’s daughter it was made clear how devistated the family is about the situation. She explained, “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” and concluded the post with “As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love,” before being signed off by his family members.

Although aphasia can be treated and cured through speech and language therapy, it’s a slow process that takes time. Bruce Willis is fighting and will be stepping down from his career to focus on rehabilitation. There is no timeline for how long Willis will be away from the camera, but I am sure we all wish the actor a speedy recovery.