More Call of Duty Titles Make Their Way Onto Steam Following Modern Warfare 2 Release

Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard are available now!
| March 8, 2023
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Footage Revealed

Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam last October, the last three COD entries before MW2 also are now available on the digital distribution storefront for the very first time.

Not only can you finally play several Call of Duty titles that were previously unavailable on Steam, but all of them are heavily discounted right now for those players who have been waiting for the titles to grace their Steam libraries. While these games have been around for a good long while, Steam purists can finally add them to their collection.

The titles in question are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard—all of which follow Modern Warfare 2 to Steam for the first time since the games were launched over the last several years. With various modes and campaigns to experience, this is a great addition for those wanting to jump in on PC finally.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Pc) Review
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Previously only available on PC through Blizzard’s online key platform—Battle.net—the move to Steam feels like it goes hand-in-hand with the well-reported Microsoft-Activision merger deal, where Microsoft has also signed ten-year deals with several other companies, such as Nintendo, to guarantee the prolific first-person shooter will be found on as many platforms as possible should the purchase go through.

All three titles are currently marked down with a 50% price cut, taking them from their original price of $59.99 down to $29.99 for the time being. All of the DLC packs are also available for purchase, with no discount currently set for those additional pieces of content. For those who have been waiting for a move like this, it’s not been said how long these titles will remain on sale.

