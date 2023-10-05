Cd Projekt Red Teams With Anonymous Content For Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077

On Thursday CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the acclaimed The Witcher series of video games announced a team-up with Anonymous Content to develop a live-action Cyberpunk 2077.

Anonymous Content is a global media company that puts talent at the forefront of their mission, and today, they’ve announced a new project with video game developer CD PROJEKT RED to bring the Cyberpunk 2077 video game onto screens in live-action.

After the strong success of the Netflix Original anime series adaptation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, this next step forward seems like a natural progression. CD PROJEKT RED is working directly with Anonymous Content’s Head of Television Garret Kemble, AC Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine to bring the live-action Cyberpunk project to life.

The new team-up live-action project is currently in its infancy stage, and according to CD PROJEKT RED “has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.” Staff already attached to the project are Anonymous Content’s top brass Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, Bard Dorros, and Charlie Scully as producers. Anonymous Content’s AC Studios will be the setting where the project will be developed, and the team behind Cyberpunk 2077’s game development will be working closely in tandem with AC Studios to keep the project as faithful to the source material as possible.

What is not known about the new CD PROJEKT RED project with Anonymous Studios, is whether or not Keanu Reeves will be attached to the project as Johnny Silverhand, and whether it will be a direct video game adaptation with the same cast of characters. The spin-off adaptation, Edgerunners told a new story in the Cyberpunk universe and launched to critical acclaim, so it may be possible the studio will create a new original story in Night City.

Seeing as how the new Cyberpunk 2077 project is still in the incubation stage, not much else is known about the project, but we here at CGMagazine will keep fans covered on any future developments. Fans can also take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty coverage in the meantime.