Channing Tatum’s Dog Releases First Trailer

Channing Tatum is making his feature directorial debut and starring in the leading role in the heartfelt buddy comedy, Dog which he is co-directing with Magic Mike writer and producer, Reid Carolin.

Tatum and Carolin are no strangers to each other as they met each other on Kimberly Peirce’s 2008 Iraq war drama, Stop-Loss. The most recent project they teamed up for includes Lucky Logan and Deborah Scranton’s 2017 HBO documentary, War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend. While being a comedy, Dog tackled serious subject matter which explores the relationships formed between U.S. Special Operations soldiers and the K9s that serve alongside them in combat. Check out the trailer to get a better idea of the film.

“Dog is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and races down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time,” the official synopsis of the movie reads.

“Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.”

Distribution rights for the movie were picked up by MGM back in March 2020, back then, Tatum and Carolin who were attached to the movie in November 2019, released a statement at the time about being able to work on the project with MGM.

“Dog is a story that’s been growing in our lives for years, so we’re deeply honoured that Mike Deluca and MGM have chosen to help us bring it to life, and to support our first film as directors. As long-time admirers of Mike’s taste and creative instincts, we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with him and the entire team at MGM to share Dog with audiences everywhere.”

Dog was originally supposed to release on February 12th, 2021 but the distributer delayed the film a little more than a year later and is now releasing in US theatres on February 18th, 2022.