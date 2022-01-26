Crysis 4 Officially Announced

Crytek has officially announced the long-awaited fourth entry in the Crysis franchise, Crysis 4 which was leaked on Chinese social media site, BiliBili hours before the Crysis creator would officially confirm the game’s existence.

In a blog going into a bit more detail on the Crysis 4 announcement, Crytek CEO, Avni Yerli, revealed the game is “in the early stage of development” so it will be a while before Crysis fans will get their hands on the game. In anticipation of the game’s announcement, Crytek released a short tease to their YouTube channel.

The tease is less substance and more abstract as it references the series’ nanotechnology, a quick shot of the Crysis helmet and other flashy effects. The video ends with giant ‘4’ and the phrase “Join the journey. Become the Hero.” on the screen.

“We wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community. Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play,” Yerli said in a blog post on

“Crysis is incredibly important to so many people – it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game – so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations.”

He adds that the studio is looking to release more Crysis 4 details as they can as the development team works hard to bring a “truly next-gen shooter.” In the blog post, Yerli also says that Crytek has a couple openings for anyone interest or who “was inspired by Crysis to get into [game] development” to help them work on the Crysis 4.

It’s been almost a decade since the last Crysis game was released, recently Crytek released the Crysis Remastered Trilogy last year for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The three game bundle came with new remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 alongside the previously released remaster of the first game. A next-gen patch was released later which added performance, quality and full ray tracing modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

No platforms or release window for Crysis 4 was revealed for but the mention of “next-gen shooter” hints that it may be in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.