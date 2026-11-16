Rarely, we get crossovers between games you would never expect to cross over; a Dave the Diver and Core Keeper crossover is one of them.

Releasing on November 30th, the crossover includes two expansions for each game. On Dave the Diver’s end, Dave has found a new and mysterious type of moss while exploring deep underground, and Dave subsequently plants it on Otto and Sammy’s farm. Planting unknown moss turns out to be a pretty bad idea, as the next morning the farm is completely overrun by an invasion of pesky cavelings from the depths of Core Keeper’s soil.

In turn, Dave has to fight back the cavelings with a trusty pickaxe in a Core Keeper-inspired minigame. Rival pickaxe-wielding and fireball-throwing cavelings will try to impede Dave’s work clearing the moss, but Dave has handled worse than that. Once the incursion is suppressed, players will obtain the spicy lure, which speeds up catches for crab traps, and two figures of both the regular and shaman cavelings to display at the sushi shop.

On Core Keeper’s end, everyone’s favourite elite sushi chef, Cobra, has joined the underground as a new merchant, selling themed items fresh from the locals of the Blue Hole. Some of these items include things like decorative Sushi Bar furniture, Banchos sushi chef armour, and the ability to adopt Momo and mini-Dave as pets. Other things like green tea, a harpoon gun, and a reef shark as a new catchable fish are also available.

Dave the Diver will first be playable only on PC via Steam, but will come to consoles later, while Core Keeper players will only need to update their game to access the new content. With the new crossover expansions coming on November 30th, there’s plenty of time to play both games in advance and thoroughly enjoy the new content.