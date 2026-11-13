MagicCon Atlanta 2026: All The Big Announcements!

At MagicCon Atlanta 2026, Wizards of the Coast took to the stage to announce a wealth of new stuff for Magic: The Gathering coming in 2027, starting with Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

At MagicCon Atlanta, WOTC announced a huge amount of new Magic: The Gathering products and entertainment coming to the tabletop and TV screens for 2027. While new Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond set announcements like The Hobbit and, more recently, Star Trek were left off the big showcase, Wizards of the Coast still brought the heat with new reveals.

While the entire timeline of Magic: The Gathering releases was outlined for 2027 back at MagicCon Amsterdam 2026 (excluding the still-unknown Universes Beyond sets), the in-universe expansion coming to MTG, Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, has been brought up from the deep and revealed with new mechanics. Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, WOTC showcased a few new cards for the set, including details on when they’re coming to the tabletop, four new commander decks, and a full suite of products.

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm — Unleashed at MagicCon Atlanta 2026!

Sunken Treasures (Box Topper) Sunken Treasures – Undersea Foil Ocean Panorama Treatment Ocean Panorama Treatment Secret Lair Bundle Promo Ocean Panorama Treatment

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm introduces players to the plane of Nauctis, Magic’s take on an undersea plane. The set features merfolk, seals, homarids, and other aquatic creatures, along with deities who rule over the currents, and now, courtesy of MagicCon Atlanta 2026, Whale Gods. Fans can learn more about this plane in the Planeswalker’s Guide to Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, and more story will be arriving on January 4, 2027.

Interestingly enough, with the new Nauctis: The Sunken Realm set, Box Toppers for Booster Boxes and Collector Booster Boxes will make a comeback from The Hobbit, and they arrive in the form of Sunken Treasures treatments. Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Booster Pack box and Collector Booster box includes 1 Box Topper. Each Box Topper contains 1 pearlescent Sunken Treasures card (of which the foil can only be found in Collector Booster packs). The whole MSRP breakdown of the set can be seen below.

Product MSRP (USD) Play Booster Pack $5.49 Collector Booster Pack $26.99 Commander Deck $49.99 Premium Commander Deck $79.99 Bundle (includes 9 Play Boosters) $57.99 Draft Night (new product) $89.99 SecretLair Bundle (Started in Reality Fracture) $89.99

Previously announced, Nauctis: The Sunken Realm will also feature — for the first time in Magic: The Gathering history — what’s called God Packs. Starting with Nauctis: The Sunken Realm and continuing with each Magic Multiverse set going forward (with Universes Beyond sets expected in 2028), 1 in every 1,000 Booster Packs and 1 in every 300 Collector Boosters (called a Collector Booster God Pack) will contain 14 rare or mythic rare cards, instead of the traditional makeup of commons and uncommons. Every non-basic card in the God Pack will be rare or mythic rare.

Magic: The Gathering is also continuing its tradition of serialized, headliner cards, with a brand new underwater take on Magic‘s most recognizable flower, the lotus. Below, the artwork for the headliner Abyssal Lotus can be seen, and it will feature a Raised Foil treatment. Only 500 of these will ever be available, and it’s only found in Collector Booster packs.

Additionally, Nauctis: The Sunken Realm will feature the first-ever “Premium Edition” commander decks (differently named from the Collector Editions shown in Star Trek and Modern Horizons 3), and these decks feature the same cards as the originals, but all 100 cards are foil, including the tokens. Unfortunately, these premium versions don’t include the life counter and sample collector packs that previous precon decks contained as a bonus. While Wizards of the Coast typically details set mechanics at MagicCon, Principal Game Designer Mark Rosewater only alluded to a new mechanic that is certainly not “seahorsemanship,” but a key combat action called Dive.

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm launches in full on February 5, 2027.

MagicCon Atlanta Gives a First Look at the animated series: PLANESWALKER

Netflix is preparing to bring the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering to life with PLANESWALKER, a new animated series scheduled to debut in 2027! More details regarding everything Netflix’s PLANESWALKER can be found on CGMagazine.

MagicCon Atlanta Confirms New Novel – Kamigawa: Moon Over the Neon City

Following strong fan reception, Magic: The Gathering‘s latest novel Omens of Chaos has been successful and proved the fanbase does care about the MTG story. After Omens of Chaos spent a week on the New York Times bestsellers list, a new Magic: The Gathering novel is now scheduled for next year. Titled Kamigawa: Moon Over the Neon City, this new chapter of the MTG story will drop next summer, with an exclusive promo card (another Command Tower) included in first print editions. It releases on July 6, 2027.

On top of that, MagicCon Atlanta confirmed a suite of new Dark Horse Comics, headlined by a new story based on Magic’s favourite mage from Dominaria, Teferi. Titled Mage of Zhalfir, the next comic based on MTG’s Planeswalkers is coming on January 20, 2027.

That just about wraps up all the news from MagicCon Atlanta 2026! Fans looking for more information on any of the items mentioned can swing over to the official Magic: The Gathering website for more! MagicCon Atlanta 2026 is in full swing all weekend, and non-attending fans can catch all the action on the official MTG YouTube account.