Netflix’s PLANESWALKER Wants To Bring Magic: The Gathering’s Biggest Stories To Life

Netflix is preparing to bring the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering to life with PLANESWALKER, a new animated series scheduled to debut in 2027.

As one of the world’s biggest trading card games, Magic: The Gathering has attracted millions of players over more than 30 years, building an expansive fantasy universe along the way. Now, Netflix is looking to bring that world to a new audience, and from the sound of things, it could make for an exciting watch. Developed in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast, the series will be overseen by showrunner Terry Matalas, whose previous credits include Star Trek: Picard and Marvel Television’s VisionQuest.

“We have the ability to bring these characters to life in ways that the audience hasn’t seen before,” Matalas explained in a post published by Netflix announcing the project. “It’s really exciting.”

The fantasy saga centres on powerful mages known as Planeswalkers, with pyromancer Chandra at the heart of the story. Hunted for her abilities and haunted by her past, Chandra must join forces with other legendary Planeswalkers to confront a growing threat. As uneasy alliances form and personal struggles come to the forefront, their combined powers could determine the fate of thousands of worlds threatened by war.

Cindy Appel, whose previous writing credits include Star Trek: Picard and VisionQuest, joins Matalas as co-showrunner. Appel described the challenge of adapting more than three decades of Magic: The Gathering lore as an exciting creative opportunity. “It is such a vast world,” she said. “What we have to go off of are thousands of cards.”

In the same post, Matalas explained that he sees each card as a gateway to a larger story, offering a glimpse into the expansive universe of Magic: The Gathering. “Each one of these cards is a window into this incredible world. It’s not just world-building — it’s worlds-building.”

The production has also assembled an experienced creative team behind the scenes. Oscar winner Patrick Osborne will serve as supervising director and executive producer, joining Matalas, Appel and Gabriel Marano as executive producers. Lauren Chavez-Myers will serve as co-executive producer for Hasbro Entertainment. Producer Daisy May West, whose previous credits include The Twits and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, described the project as particularly meaningful because of her personal connection to Magic: The Gathering. DIGIC Pictures will handle animation for the series.

Netflix also unveiled a first-look video, giving audiences an early glimpse of its interpretation of the fantasy universe. PLANESWALKER is scheduled to premiere in 2027. I can only speak for the staff at CGMagazine, but based on what we have seen so far, we are excited to see how the series comes together. From the early footage and the creative team involved, it certainly looks like Netflix is taking the right steps to bring the expansive world of Magic: The Gathering to life.