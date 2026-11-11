The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Broke a Switch 2 Sales Record — With 5.2 Million Units Sold

With its legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake was always going to be a success, but today Nintendo revealed just how successful it is.

Nintendo has just pulled back the curtain to reveal just how successful The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is, and it has already sold millions of units after being on the market for just four days. Nintendo took the victory lap in a press release today, revealing Ocarina of Time has sold 5.2 million units (as of this posting), which puts it ahead of every other Nintendo Switch 2 title to date.

This includes Mario Kart World, which was bundled with the console on release. Interestingly enough, it also puts the title in line to sell more than its Nintendo 64 original, and that title broke records for being the most pre-ordered game of all time (back then, of course).

What’s notable is how many other titles jumped from their November release dates to escape the month of GTA VI. Aside from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GTA VI (next week), Hello, Barbie! and Warhammer Survivors, developers have made November a ghost town for new game releases on console. While a lack of variety certainly plays a factor in game sales, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom didn’t receive the same treatment when it launched for the Nintendo Switch, and it sold over 10 million units in its first three days. It could be possible that everyone just likes The Legend of Zelda.

CGMagazine’s review of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake calls it “the definitive way to experience one of the greatest games ever made,” and Metacritic scores (from fans and critics) seem to agree. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is an experience most people won’t want to miss, and its sales numbers seem to reflect that.