GTA VI Is Throwing A Massive Miami Music Festival, And You Could Be There

GTA VI: The Festival pre-sale lottery sign-ups are now open, with the chance to purchase tickets on Wednesday, November 11.

One of the most iconic parts of Grand Theft Auto games has been the radio stations and the music played inside the games. To celebrate the launch of GTA VI, GTA VI: The Festival is celebrating the music in the latest game—and the pre-sale lottery code sign-ups just opened today. The official tickets will be purchasable on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 PM ET. Lottery entries close on Tuesday, November 10 at 4 PM ET. This live musical festival will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida, on November 21 (318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127).

GTA VI: The Festival attendees will be able to experience music from Vice City and Leonida. The original score featured in GTA VI was composed by the French electronic duo Justice, delivering three hours of original music for the game. The one-night festival features a star-studded lineup of music artists all featured in GTA VI. The festival will have two stages with performances by Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Sofaygo; Cardi B; Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; Justice (DJ set); Metro Boomin; Nick León B2B DJ Python; Prospa B2B Skream; Rauw & Friends; Suero; Tainy; The Dare B2B Fcukers (DJ set). This is a special live event presented by Rockstar Games and PlayStation.

All these music artists’ songs will be featured across the six highlighted in-game radio stations: Cocoteo FM, Back Country Radio, AfroBank FM, The Chamber 106.6, Flash FM, and Dirty South Classics. In total, there will supposedly be 23 radio stations, and 18 of them have been confirmed. Here is a list of them as noted by X user @Top5Gamingx:

Cocoteo FM (hosted by Bad Bunny)

Back Country Radio (hosted by Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen)

Afrobank FM (hosted by Burna Boy)

The Chamber 106.6 (hosted by Kerry and Tom of Slayer)

Flash FM (hosted by Robyn and Alex Consani)

Dirty South Classics (hosted by Trick Daddy & Trina)

Kaleidoscope FM

Vice City FM

V-Rock

Worldwide FM

Emotion 98.3

Radio ON.U

Honey FM

Stockyard FM

Circoloco Records

The Wipe

Symphony FM

La Ola

To reiterate, tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, November 11, and are offered exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis. Only winners of the ticket lottery will have the opportunity to purchase tickets. Rockstar Games has not officially released how much tickets will cost, and they are limited in availability. This means that receiving a winning lottery code does not guarantee participants a free ticket. Lottery entries close on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET. There is only a maximum of one entry per person. You have to be 17+ to enter the lottery and attend the event as well.

Winners will be drawn at random from eligible entries and contacted via SMS with a code by Tuesday, November 10, by 7 PM ET. Odds of being selected will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Do not forget to sign up at the official Rockstar Games Event Page and link a DICE account in order to successfully register for the lottery ticket. And if you manage to win a chance to buy tickets, there is a two-person maximum per purchaser. Rideshare to get to GTA VI: The Festival is highly encouraged, as there is no parking on-site.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.