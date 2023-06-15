Rockstar Games Co-Founder Reveals New Venture & It’s Absurd

Dan Houser, Rockstar Games co-founder, revealed his new media company today, Absurd Ventures, which plans to work across all forms of media.

Although Rockstar Games has had some turmoil over the last few years, with founders leaving the company behind and even suing in some instances, they have gained prominence as the teams behind beloved franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Dan Houser, one of the company’s co-founders, left back in 2020, and after some circulation around company filings in 2021, has finally revealed his new media company—Absurd Ventures.

“We are building Absurd Ventures to create new universes and to tell great stories, wherever and however we can,” said Houser in a prepared statement. The company plans to “build narrative worlds, create characters, and write stories for a diverse variety of genres, without regard to medium, to be produced for live-action and animation; video games and other interactive content; books, graphic novels, and scripted podcasts.”

While this new endeavor seems pretty vague, the prominent British writer definitely has the resume to back up whatever venture he wants, regardless of how absurd. After co-founding Rockstar Games in 1998, Houser played a major part in writing almost all of the games in the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, as well as Bully and Max Payne 3. With hundreds of millions of copies sold across these releases and a spot in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People listed back in 2009, Houser has gained fame and notoriety in this industry.

With the website launch and official company formation announcement, fans will definitely start to wonder what the former Rockstar Games head will have up his sleeve, but for now, we just have to sit back and wait and see what lies ahead for one of the industry’s biggest faces. One can only hope some more GTA magic is waiting for all of us to enjoy!