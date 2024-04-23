Epic Games Launches Unreal Engine 5.4, Including Motion Design Mode & More

Today, Epic Games has launched the latest Unreal Engine 5.4, which includes improvements to performance and overall visual fidelity while including new modes like Motion Design.

Unreal Engine has just launched its latest version, 5.4, and this time around, they’ve implemented notable updates that provide users with a more friendly experience. Aside from basic user notes such as User Interface adjustments, Unreal Engine 5.4 gives users access to new modes that allow the use of further technology Unreal has been cultivating, such as AI implementation.

Firstly, Unreal Engine 5.4 brings Motion Design Mode to the forefront of development tools. The layout is formatted to limit typically overloaded UIs and streamline productivity to ensure sustained productivity. Motion Design Mode includes a comprehensive suite of tools, including 3D shapes, cloners, effectors, modifiers, animators, and features for non-linear animations designed to enhance the user experience. Epic Games touts that Motion Design Mode has been used by over 300 companies, 500 individuals, and that CBS Sports even used these tools to deliver Superbowl LVIII graphics around Las Vegas.

Unreal Engine 5.4 also releases the new Unreal VCam, which is now available on Android. The VCam allows cinematographers to work efficiently as long as they have access to Android devices. Unreal VCam enables filmmakers to translate traditional concepts like camera lensing, framing, and movement onto the Unreal digital platform.

Speaking of AI enhancements, with Unreal Engine 5.4, the Neural Network Engine moves from being experimental to the beta stage, but Unreal and Epic Games have not revealed how to partake in their NNE beta.

Fans looking for full information regarding the entire Unreal Engine 5.4 launch can head to the official Epic Games website for the blog post. For those looking for a detailed breakdown of everything changed with Unreal Engine 5.4 can also head here.