The Best Super Bowl 2023 Trailers/Ads From Major Studios

Some of the biggest NFL Super Bowl 2023 trailers, teasers and ads combining the two were dropped last night all from some massive movie studios.

The biggest night in football was not just a match for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Movie fans were eager to see Super Bowl 2023 trailers, teasers and ads, as they have been known to reveal some pretty big stuff. This year saw a handful of big trailers and teasers for movies from studios such as Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Universal, and Paramount.

Reports indicated these studios spent as much as $7 million per thirty seconds of commercial airtime to reach its approximate 110 million viewers who tune in to watch the Super Bowl. Many TV spots added some flavour to already revealed franchises such as Fast X, Scream VI and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Some new full trailers that were major drops included DC’s The Flash and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Creed III Big Game Spot

Of course, there were more trailers for other major movies, such as the ninth installment in the Rocky cinematic world. Creed III will see Adonis “Donnie” Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) back in the boxing ring without Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in his corner. He will be pitted with an old, troubled friend and boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson. Damian will be played by the super-buffed-out Jonathan Majors, who will also be in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the new MCU big bad. Creed III will be out in theatres on March 3.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Super Bowl TV Spot

Speaking more on Majors, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be out next week on February 17. This was not an additional reveal trailer. But it was a fun one that teamed up Marvel Studios and Heineken for its Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl commercial, which starred Paul Rudd donning his iconic Ant-Man suit. The commercial promoted the concept of not shrinking and drinking, a fun take on the superhero and the real benefits of an alcohol-free alternative to regular beer.

65 Big Game Spot

Sony came out swinging with this first look at the dinosaur-infested film 65. It will be starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt, who have crash-landed on an unknown planet with prehistoric creatures. And there is not even a Jurassic Park in sight! From A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and producer Sam Raimi, the Sony sci-fi thriller opens in theatres March 10.

Scream IV Trailer

What is your favourite scary movie? Paramount Pictures took a stab at this year’s Super Bowl with Scream VI, squaring the Carpenter sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) up against another Ghostface. Was it a trailer to die for? You can be the judge as the film will also be out on March 10. The film will also star Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts x Porsche Big Game Spot

Also from Paramount Pictures, Porsche collaborated with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to showcase the new Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 for Super Bowl 2023 viewers and its upcoming release. The film will be set in the 1990s, when the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons are going to be introduced during an existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. The movie will be crashing down in theatres on June 9, there will always be more than meets the eye with this franchise.

AIR Movie Big Game Spot

Amazon and MGM’s AIR put the 23 in Super Bowl 2023. The film will be based on the true events of how the then-rookie Michael Jordan created Nike’s Air Jordan brand, starring big names like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis. The film will be out in theatres on April 5.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Movie Big Game Spot

Back on the Paramount hype train, this small spot for the live-action adaptation of Hasbro’s biggest RPG game rolled out during the Super Bowl. The film will be starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant, hoping to land on a natural 20 in theatres on March 31.

Super Mario Bros. Movie Big Game Spot

The Super Mario Bros. movie is coming out soon on April 7, and what better way to hype its release than with this throwback Super Mario Bros. Super Show remake rap commercial? The original show ran from 1989 to December 1991 and starred Lou Albano as Mario. The new film will have some big names tied to it, such as Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Big Game Spot

Disney has dug up the archeological remains of bringing back a timeless adventuring franchise. Whipping his way back onto the big screen, Harrison Ford will be reprising his classic Indiana Jones character in Lucasfilm’s new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film. The cast will also include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen. The fifth Indiana Jones installment will be whipped out into theatres on June 30.

Fast X Super Bowl Spot

Time to go a quarter mile at a time again! The 10th and penultimate installment in the Fast and the Furious saga rode its way to a high-octane spot for Super Bowl Sunday. The film will be introducing Jason Momoa’s Dante to the series, pitting him against Dominic Toretto and his “family.” The returning cast keeps on growing, with many familiar faces back for more. Some new faces included Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl Spot

It is time to face the music and have one last hurrah for the Guardians! From Marvel Studios and James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be starring Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his ragtag team of misfits off on another adventure. However, the stakes looked to be higher than ever, with a rumoured, if not expected, the potential death of one (or more) of its members. This may be the last we see the OG crew together, minus the new multiverse Gamora (ouch!), in theatres on May 5.

The Flash Trailer

And last but not least, from Warner Bros. and DC, The Flash has officially shocked Super Bowl viewers with its trailer. And finally, we will get to see Michael Keaton’s Batman return to the big screen after the controversial cancellation of the Batgirl film. Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen was shown travelling in the past to change the events of the past, but consequently created a timeline where metahumans did not exist.

The trailer revealed that The Flash would have to put together Keaton’s Batman and rescue the imprisoned Kryptonian, Supergirl (Sash Calle), into saving the world from General Zod (Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon). The Flash will be racing against time in theatres on June 16, despite the ongoing controversies behind the film’s lead actor.