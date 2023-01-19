Scream 6 Unleashes New Chilling Trailer and Details

Ahead of its March release, Scream 6 has pulled back the curtain on a new trailer that showcases the cast and, of course, Ghostface.

The last glimpse fans were given of the latest Ghostface slasher film was aboard an NYC subway in December. This new teaser released Thursday shows off far more of the New York scene and, more importantly, the cast for the film. The teaser can be seen below.

The teaser outlines a more dire scenario featuring this rendition of Ghostface in Scream 6, and although titular staple character Sidney Prescott played by Neve Campbell, is confirmed not to have anything to do with the latest entry due to a salary dispute regarding a feeling of being undervalued after 25 years on the film franchise, Hayden Panettiere returns in Scream 6 as survivor Kirby Reed from Scream 4.

The rest of the cast features reprisal of roles from Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera in Scream V, but now in the metropolis of NYC. Of course, Courteney Cox also returns as Gale Weathers as well. While the survivors are still running from the iconic Ghostface, he swears chillingly in the trailer that “he’s something different” this time around. Although his mask may be cracked this time, the film seems to have the same Scream DNA through and through.

Other newcomers to the Scream film franchise include Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, and Dermot Mulroney who will likely be seen donning running shoes to get away from the campy killer. Scream 6 slots into the horror movie timeline about a year after the events of the fifth entry, so fans who are interested in the sixth film still have until March to catch up. Scream 5 is currently available to stream with Paramount+, and Scream 6 will be only in theatres starting March 10.