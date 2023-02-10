News

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed!

Dungeons, Dragons, and Trailers Oh My!
| February 10, 2023
dungeons and dragons honor among thieves super bowl ad has been revealed 23021002 9

Ahead of the NFL Super Bowl, the Paramount film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have given fans a look at their commercial that will play on gameday.

Dungeons and Dragons have found itself in the news a lot recently due to OGL agreement controversy, which Hasbro has since walked, and today the license has launched a montage-like Super Bowl ad that is short in length but features many key elements of the hit tabletop RPG.

There is no shortage when it comes to studios creating original content based on already established licenses, and over the past decade, many adaptations of beloved IPs such as Castlevania, and not-so-well-received originals such as Cowboy Bebop have hit the silver screen in droves. This time, Netflix has adapted the worldwide game phenomenon D&D into an original film called Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which isn’t connected to the previous film based on the franchise that was released in 2000. Paramount has revealed the 30-second Super Bowl ad, and fans can watch it below.

YouTube video

The trailer features key D&D creatures like the fan-favourite owlbear and of course, a fire-breathing dragon wreaking havoc on a battlefield. The theatre-exclusive film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and features a star-studded cast of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith, who have all received character portrait Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie posters.

Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed 23021002
Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed 23021002 2
Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed 23021002 3
Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed 23021002 4
Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed 23021002 6
Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Has Been Revealed 23021002 7

A synopsis of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been provided “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.” Fans who have been anticipating the film don’t have much longer to wait, as the campaign begins in theatres on March 31, and it hasn’t been determined whether the film will make its way to Paramount+ just yet.

File Under: D&D, Dungeons and Dragons, Paramount
