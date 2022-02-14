Exciting Super Bowl 2022 Ads You Need to See: Marvel, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Universal Pictures

This Super Bowl had a great game and halftime show, but some major TV promos came out of the Marvel, streamer camps and Jordan Peele with their latest trailers and commercials.

In North America, the Super Bowl is just one of those sports events that somehow manages to bring together people in the strangest of ways. But it is the ads and commercials that keeps audiences entertained while the football teams are trying to come up with their own battle plans. This year’s Super Bowl (February 13, 2022) had some great trailer drops and promotional TV ads from Marvel, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Here is a rundown of all of these properties that released new content during Super Bowl 2022.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Trailer

Marvel fans have been waiting for their next Marvel Cinematic Universe fix for one of the longest theatrical breaks in a while, but the first, full trailer for Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness was revealed this Sunday. The trailer revealed the titular character, Doctor Stephen Strange or Doctor Strange, following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ shows, Wanda Vision and Loki.

The Super Bowl trailer showed off some great easter eggs that will have Marvel fans squirming as Strange looked to be tackling the consequences across the multiverse felt in some of the aforementioned MCU-related movies and shows. One of the potential easter eggs fans of the films and shows may not know is the highly likely Illuminati reference with a possible voice cameo of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X from the X-Men films in the trailer.

It is already confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will return along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will be making her Marvel debut as America Chavez aka Miss America.

Marvel’s Moon Knight TV Spot

MCU fans also got another quick look into the next Marvel TV show, Moon Knight, set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30. The show is expected to draw parallels to its comic book storyline. The comics mostly portrayed the protagonist, Marc Spector, a mercenary-for-hire who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and became involved with the Egyptian gods along with multiple identities, including Steven Grant.

The trailer showed more of Oscar Isaac as Steven and Moon Knight. It also revealed more scenes with Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow, a cult leader who encourages Steven/Marc to embrace his inner darkness. It also showed off the late Gaspard Ulliel portraying Anton Mogart as Midnight Man.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer

For all the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fans out there, the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped during the Super Bowl. It is expected to take fans back to Middle-earth on September 2, 2022. The series is expected to follow the Second Age of Middle-earth that takes place thousands of years before the events in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The trailer showcased the sceneries from the Misty Mountains, to the elf-capital of Lindon and to the stunning shots of the island kingdom of Númenor. Fans are already interested in seeing a portrayal of a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and a young Elrond (Robert Aramayo) who are powerful characters in the main film series.

Netflix’s 2022 Movie Previews and The Adam Project Trailer

Netflix was able to display their wealth of movie projects expected to come to the streamer. The next big drop is the film The Adam Project, which had its trailer dropped last week. The trailer featured Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in a sci-fi story based around time travel and spaceships.

The Netflix ad also showed quick scenes and shots from Knives Out 2, Day Shift, The Mother, Enola Holmes 2, The Gray Man, Slumberland, You People, Me Time and The School for Good and Evil.

Disney+ “Has All the GOATs” Promo Ad

To round up the streaming site ads, Disney has acquired many media properties in the last decade, and they flexed their famous movies and shows on their streamer, Disney+, by showing off their GOATs (Greatest of All Time)—literal goats included. The Super Bowl ad had Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) walk through the Disney offices showing off goats dressed as characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The goats could be seen dressed up as Captain America, Chewbacca, Cruella, Woody and Homer Simpson.

Nope Trailer

If you are a fan of Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning horror flicks, Get Out and Us, the filmmaker is back for a third installment with Universal Picture’s Nope. This new film only had a simple, vague synopsis: “What’s a bad miracle?” Even watching the trailer does not give away too much, but it showed that there could be some kind of sci-fi and extraterrestrial elements blended in with the desert ranch terrain. The stars include Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea. It will most likely have its audiences screaming ‘nope’ as the other films have.