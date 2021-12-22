Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases First Trailer

Marvel Studios continues to dive deeper into the multiverse with the first trailer for Doctor Strange‘s sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The MCU’s journey into the multiverse began in Loki at its climactic finale which would follow up later in the multiversal narrative of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie follows that Spider-Man film which a few lines from the movies are featured at the beginning of the trailer, only in reference to the multiverse.

“The Multiverse… is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange says in the trailer.

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features the return of familiar faces, as well as a look at an evil double of Doctor Strange. This isn’t exactly new to MCU audiences as we might have just gotten the live-action debut of Doctor Stange Supreme from What If…?, the MCU’s animated Disney+ series.

It hasn’t been confirmed if it is the What If…? character or not. Series director, Bryan Andrews revealed back in August that the people behind the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel got a look at their evil version of the character. With the infinite possibility of the multiverse, it might be the movie’s interpretation of an evil Doctor Strange.

Source: Marvel Studios

“Maybe they were a little bit inspired… I like to think that they were,” Andrews said in an interview back in August with The Verge.

Speaking of villains the trailer also features returning Doctor Stange villain, Baron Mardo (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor) and tentacle creature, Shuma-Gorath who has appeared in a couple of What If…? episodes. Wanda Maximoff, now known as the Scarlet Witch made her return in the trailer to the MCU following the aftermath of the WandaVision finale. Doctor Strange finds her which she is not surprised by as she believes he’s here about Westview but instead Stephen requests her help.

Source: Marvel Studios

For anyone who watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, the teaser trailer looks pretty familiar as it is the second post-credit sequence from the movie but it seems Marvel has decided to release it online.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being directed by original Spider-Man Trilogy director, Sam Raimi and is set to release in theatres on May 6th, 2022.