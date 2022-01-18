Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer and Poster Drop, First Look at Oscar Isaac Costume

After its first teaser, the Moon Knight series on Disney+ will be coming out soon and the trailer reveals a lot of details about the storyline and what fans can expect from the character.

Last night, Marvel fans were excited about seeing the new trailer and poster reveal for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Moon Knight. The eerily exciting trailer revealed the show would launch on March 30. It also provided many looks at Oscar Issac’s portrayal of Steven Grant and some shots of the antagonist in the series played by Ethan Hawke.

It appears they will be delving more into the horror side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that fans have not really seen before. Many people were expecting that Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness would be the first MCU property to explore the darker themes of the universe. However, now we know Moon Knight will actually be the first, with many scary images of monsters and the main character pummeling some kind of mysterious creature to a pulp.

The synopsis details the storyline of this debut series, “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight

This is not the first time an anti-hero has been shown in a Marvel produced entity as Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool takes the cake on that. There has also been the show Legion, which showed Dan Steven’s take on David who also had dissociative identity disorder. However, this is the first MCU anti-hero introduced that will be tied to the universe created by Marvel Studios directly.

The poster also reveals the titular Crescent Dart that Moon Knight uses in the comics—similar to Batman’s Batarangs in the DC Universe. While it does not say much more behind the image, it does create a sense of disillusionment and mystery for those unfamiliar with the character. I cannot wait to see one of my favourite comic book characters hit the screen and I think Isaac looks to be a perfect fit for the role.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight will feature Isaac, Hawke and May Calamawy as the main characters. Mohamed Diab (Amira) and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Archive 81) will be directing the episodes as Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, The Exorcist) will serve as the head writer. The executive producers will be Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Diab, Slater and Isaac.