Marvel Studio’s CEO Confirms Details on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Among Spider-Man Reveals

Throughout the last few weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye trailers and weekly episode releases have been having fans calling for Charlie Cox to reprise the role of the Marvel character Matt Murdock and Daredevil, from Netflix’s Daredevil. The public outcry for Cox’s return on-screen and entrance into the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been briefly answered by the MCU’s CEO, Kevin Feige.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Feige spoke in simple details regarding Cox and Daredevil stating, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that when we see that, remains to be seen.”

All of this fuel for keeping the actor as the character fans already love is something that would be smart for the studio as other recasts had mixed receptions. Some examples of this are Mark Ruffalo taking on Hulk after Edward Norton’s portrayal of Bruce Banner and also the recasting of James Rhodes—aka War Machine—from Terrence Howard to Don Cheadle.

This is speculative, but it would not be surprising to see the return of Daredevil to TV and joining the MCU directly as most of the recent focus has been on New York-based heroes.

SPOILER ALERT for the next sentence on the latest Hawkeye episode.

Hawkeye

Episode three of Disney+’s Hawkeye saw the introduction of Maya Lopez (Echo)—who is known to be tied to other New York heroes and squares off with the Kingpin in Marvel Comics. There will also be a spin-off TV series, Echo, coming soon about Maya and her backstory—potentially having Kingpin as their antagonist as Kingpin is a pivotal rival to Daredevil as well. Vincent D’Onofrio’s portrayal of the villain in Daredevil was also teased from the latest episode in a flashback scene of Maya’s mystery uncle, but there has been no visual proof to confirm Kingpin’s return.

Marvel has already been giving us a Christmas treat with No Way Home releasing on December 17, 2021, and also with the latest first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (Part One), expected to drop on October 7, 2022. Perhaps, there could be a holiday present for Cox and Daredevil fans waiting soon as more episodes of Hawkeye drop and the most anticipated movie release for New York’s webslinger.