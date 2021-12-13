The Batman’s New Trailer Unmasks The Caped Crusader

Once again, The Batman seems to be striking a much different tone from that of past films, with much more of a mystery-thriller vibe. The new trailer puts the focus on the film’s primary villain, Paul Dano’s The Riddler.

In a short scene, the trailer finally reveals what this version of The Riddler will look like, and he appears to be sporting some kind of gas mask. At one point the villain says, “I’m here to unmask the truth about this city.”

Alongside Riddler, fans think that The Batman may be waiting to introduce a new version of the penultimate villain, The Joker. One person on Twitter picked out a frame of the trailer that features a photo of Bruce Wayne, with a mysterious figure giving a maniacal grin behind him – looking suspiciously similar to The Joker’s iconic grin.

Can be is it him 🤡🃏 Reference to the Joker #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/WydHGJPGXD — 👑Robert Flores👑 (@bigbobber89) December 12, 2021

At the same time, a line at the end of the trailer says “I’ve been trying to reach you Bruce Wayne,” followed by a mysterious laugh. While this could certainly be Dano’s Riddler, the nature of the laugh has fans thinking it’s The Joker.

In terms of who’d be playing the Joker, fans are pointing to Barry Keoghan, who’s set to play Stanley Merkel in The Batman. In the comics, Merkel was Commissioner Gordon’s first partner, but it’s easy to imagine some kind of twist that could see him transforming into The Joker.

Alongside Keoghan and Dano, The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin), Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.