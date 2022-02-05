Toronto Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Closing on February 27th

Paquin Entertainment Group and Victory Hill Exhibitions has announced that the Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will be closing its doors at its Toronto location on February 27th and will begin its international tour afterward.

The is not surprising news as the plan for the Toronto location was always short term but throughout the pandemic, those plans were shifted and led to the exhibit situated in Toronto for one and half years. Now the organizers are promoting the Toronto exhibit in February as a ‘now or never’ chance for any first timers a final chance to experience the Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Toronto.

The exhibit is a walkthrough experience of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which features multiple rooms dedicated to each member of the Avengers, which includes Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and more. The 60 to 90 minute walk-through experience also incorporates sets, props and costumes straight from the movies.

The Toronto run of Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) was originally scheduled to open on November 20th, 2020 in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre. It was originally planned to close on the proposed date at the time—New Years Eve of that year. Those plans were delayed because of the pandemic, so the Marvel’s exhibit didn’t relaunch until July 29th, 2021.

The plan for Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. was to keep it open in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre for a three-month period until October 29th, 2021. That didn’t end up happening as the plan to close up shop were extended to January 9th of this year, but it seems Toronto’s Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is officially closing in a couple of weeks.

The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Toronto is officially closing on February 27th, if you’re looking to visit book your tickets to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Family Day, Birthdays or other special occasions.