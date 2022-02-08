Air Canada Reveals Pixar’s Turning Red Themed Plane

In anticipation of the Toronto set Pixar film, Turning Red, Air Canada has unveiled a themed plane featuring the movie’s transformative red panda on the aircraft.

The promotion of the film will be Air Canada’s first-ever movie-themed livery that will fly across the country on Canadian-built Airbus A220. Starting this month passengers will be able to watch a special Turning Red­ video, inspired by the film’s trailer.

“As Canada’s largest airline and the country’s flag carrier, our collaboration with Disney and Pixar for Turning Red, directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi, is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Canadian talent and bring the best of Canada to the world,” said Andy Shibata, Vice-President, Brand at Air Canada, in a press release.

“We wanted customers of all ages to be able to enjoy the special livery and be a part of the excitement around this very special Canadian moment.”

Turning Red will see audiences introduced to Meilin Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s—who is overprotective and overbearing at times—dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.

If puberty wasn’t a problem itself, whenever Meilin gets too excited she transforms into a giant red panda. The upcoming movie will be director Domee Shii’s Pixar feature directorial debut at Pixar. Shii was previously the story artist on other films, including Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur and Toy Story 4. As well, Shii was the director for Pixar’s short film, Bao.

“I’m absolutely stoked about this collaboration with Air Canada. I made Turning Red a love letter to Toronto and everything Canadian, and now to see the film celebrated on the airline that literally brought my family and me over from China when I was little is especially meaningful to me,” Turning Red director, Domee Shii said in a press release.

“I cannot wait for Canadian audiences and people around the world to see the film, and hopefully, fall in love with Canada just like I have.”

Turning Red will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th, check out the film’s trailer below to get a taste of the movie before it releases next month.