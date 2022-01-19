The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Officially Revealed

Prime Video has revealed the official title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which is set to premiere on the streaming service this September.

The title hints that the multi-season series will focus on the events that led to the forging of the iconic rings in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age. In anticipation, Prime Video has released a title video that features a voice-over Tolkien fans might find familiar.

“Three rings for the elven-kings under the sky; seven for the dwarf-lords in their halls of stone; nine for mortal men doomed to die; one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie,” pulled from Tolkien’s famous Lord of the Rings epigraph.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: The forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show runners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The showrunners add that the drama series will “unites all major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age”. This includes the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. It is believed that characters like Galadriel, Elrond and more will be explored during a time when Middle-Earth was at peace. The series will feature a huge cast of actors including natives of New Zealand where the production was previously shot.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will start streaming exclusively on Prime Video on September 2nd.