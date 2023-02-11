News

PSVR 2 Ultimate FAQ Reveals Mighty Specs

Less Than 2 Weeks Out
| February 11, 2023
ps vr 2 ultimate faq reveals mighty specs 23021002

With the PSVR 2 release date right around the corner, PlayStation Blog has decided to lift the curtain on what powers their exciting second VR headset.

It feels like the PSVR 2 was announced eons ago, back in 2021, but now fans seriously don’t have to wait much longer. With a release date of February 22, a launch price that exceeds the PlayStation 5 at $549.99, and the need to have the PS5 console on board in order to run the VR 2, fans are looking to spend over $1000 to play the PSVR 2 if the base console isn’t already owned.

All of that being said, the PlayStation Blog has kindly released all of the next-gen specs for the new virtual reality headset, and with the specs comes a MASSIVELY detailed FAQ page that may be able to answer any and all questions aspiring VR 2 owners could ask.

YouTube video

PSVR 2 Key Specs Compared To PSVR

PlayStation VRPlayStation VR2
Display method​OLEDOLED
Panel resolution​960×1080 per eye2000 x 2040 per eye
Panel refresh rate​90Hz, 120Hz90Hz, 120Hz
Lens separation​N/AAdjustable
Field of View​Approx. 100 degreesApprox. 110 degrees
Sensors​Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​
Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor		Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​
Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
Cameras​PlayStation Camera (external, for PS4, or compatible with PS5 via PS5 camera adaptor)4 embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking​
IR camera for eye tracking per eye
Feedback​N/AVibration on headset
Communication​ with consoleProcessor unit: HDMI TV, HDMI PS4, USB, HDMI, AUXUSB Type-C®
Audio​ InputBuilt-in microphoneBuilt-in microphone
Audio OutputStereo headphone jackStereo headphone jack
WeightApprox. 600g (21.16 oz) (excluding cables)Approx. 560g (19.8 oz) (excluding cables)
External DimensionsApprox. 187 × 185 × 277 mm (7.4 x  7.2 x 10.9 in) (width × height × length) excludes largest projection, headband at the shortestApprox. 212 × 158 × 278 mm (8.3 × 6.2 × 10.9 in) (width × height × length) excludes largest projection, headband at the shortest
Psvr 2 Ultimate Faq Reveals Mighty Specs 23021002

Despite being a lighter VR headset, there are market improvements, as listed above. The simple choice to utilize a USB Type-C to communicate with the home console is a huge upgrade that softens potential wire pollution, and it is notable that the PSVR 2 is not compatible with PS4 or original PS VR games.

The PSVR 2 launches on February 22, with release titles already detailed, and it will come with the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, USB cable, and a bundle with a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain will also be available. Fans can shoot over to the massive PlayStation FAQ for more details on the upcoming headset.

File Under: PlayStation, PSVR 2, VR
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best pc hardware 2023 23021002

Best PC Hardware 2023

CGM looked at some of the PC hardware out there from brands like ASUS, Intel and AMD to bring you…
best adventure game 2022 23020902 1

Best Adventure Game 2022

Games big and small made the list for Best Adventure Game 2022 this year, and we are glad to see…
magic mikes last dance 2023 review 23020902 3

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) Review

Soderbergh’s gaze is so coldly appraising when bodies aren’t in motion that money emerges as the shaping force, not character,…
10 hopefull inclusions for the legend of zelda tears of the kingdom 23020902 10

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 10 Things We Hope to See

Nintendo showed off an impressive new trailer, that being said, here are 10 things we hope to see in The…
life is strange 2 nintendo switch review 23020902 4

Life Is Strange 2 (Nintendo Switch) Review

Life is Strange 2 on the Nintendo Switch holds true to its story-telling ability and deep dialogue choices while offering…