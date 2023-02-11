PSVR 2 Ultimate FAQ Reveals Mighty Specs

With the PSVR 2 release date right around the corner, PlayStation Blog has decided to lift the curtain on what powers their exciting second VR headset.

It feels like the PSVR 2 was announced eons ago, back in 2021, but now fans seriously don’t have to wait much longer. With a release date of February 22, a launch price that exceeds the PlayStation 5 at $549.99, and the need to have the PS5 console on board in order to run the VR 2, fans are looking to spend over $1000 to play the PSVR 2 if the base console isn’t already owned.

All of that being said, the PlayStation Blog has kindly released all of the next-gen specs for the new virtual reality headset, and with the specs comes a MASSIVELY detailed FAQ page that may be able to answer any and all questions aspiring VR 2 owners could ask.

PSVR 2 Key Specs Compared To PSVR

PlayStation VR PlayStation VR2 Display method​ OLED OLED Panel resolution​ 960×1080 per eye 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ N/A Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 100 degrees Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ PlayStation Camera (external, for PS4, or compatible with PS5 via PS5 camera adaptor) 4 embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking​

IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ N/A Vibration on headset Communication​ with console Processor unit: HDMI TV, HDMI PS4, USB, HDMI, AUX USB Type-C® Audio​ Input Built-in microphone Built-in microphone Audio Output Stereo headphone jack Stereo headphone jack Weight Approx. 600g (21.16 oz) (excluding cables) Approx. 560g (19.8 oz) (excluding cables) External Dimensions Approx. 187 × 185 × 277 mm (7.4 x 7.2 x 10.9 in) (width × height × length) excludes largest projection, headband at the shortest Approx. 212 × 158 × 278 mm (8.3 × 6.2 × 10.9 in) (width × height × length) excludes largest projection, headband at the shortest

Despite being a lighter VR headset, there are market improvements, as listed above. The simple choice to utilize a USB Type-C to communicate with the home console is a huge upgrade that softens potential wire pollution, and it is notable that the PSVR 2 is not compatible with PS4 or original PS VR games.

The PSVR 2 launches on February 22, with release titles already detailed, and it will come with the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, USB cable, and a bundle with a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain will also be available. Fans can shoot over to the massive PlayStation FAQ for more details on the upcoming headset.