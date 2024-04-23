Dead By Daylight Announce Tome 19: Splendor Alongside Updates

Behavior Interactive Inc. revealed a new content update for Dead By Daylight, with a Chatoic Modifier, Store Update, and TOME 19: SPLENDOR.

Dead By Daylight will feature various content during its update to provide a new modifier that changes up the trial formula players were used to, an in-game store overhaul update, and TOME 19: SPLENDOR. The content update will be available for all users starting today, with more details about the new modifiers release to be announced soon.

One of the exciting updates coming to Dead By Daylight is the Chaos Shuffle modifier, a completely different challenge from the recently released Lights Out modifier. As players jump into Trials with random perks from the game, they’ll be forced to reevaluate their playstyle with the perks they’re dealt at the beginning of the match as everything gets tense. The Chaos Shuffle modifier will bring an event TOME with exclusive rewards and challenges to participate in. It should be an exciting time for players when the modifiers finally arrive, especially with all the changes.

With the release of a new modifier for Dead By Daylight, the in-game store will receive a complete visual overhaul to find items on sale more easily, cosmetics from specific Collections, and purchase bundles at a discount price. In addition to the visual overhaul of the store, players will receive a free weekly gift as a reward for visiting the in-game store.

The biggest update to arrive on Dead By Daylight is TOME 19: SPLENDOR, coming with new challenges, memories, and rewards inspired by God and Silk. As players unlock memories, they will get a glimpse of the past into The Artist and Zarina Kassir and more memories from the House of Arkham.

Alongside the features of TOME 19: SPLENDOR, players can obtain many outfits for The Trickster, Nea Karlsson, Mikaela Reid, The Skull Merchant, and many more characters across the free and premium tracks. Players who purchase the Rift Pass will instantly unlock a gold-adorned outfit for The Trapper, and players who complete the track will be rewarded with an Ultra Rare Outfit for The Doctor. TOME 19: SPLENDOR is live now!

Alongside the massive updates, many Outfit Collections will be available on Dead By Daylight in the coming week, such as:

The Forgotten Myth Collection – a visceral legendary outfit for The Huntress with its own unique Mori.

Chrysalis Collection – Returning from 2022, reimagine both killers and survivors with butterfly or moth-inspired looks.

Visions of the Future Collection – Returning from 2023, the set offers new futuristic looks for several survivors.

Nicolas Cage Essential Collection – new additions of outfits.

Forgotten Garden Collection – Spreads botanical brutality to two killers.

The Cats & Dogs Collection – Many more cozy sweaters for the game.

Dead By Daylight TOME 19: SPLENDOR and the Visual Overhaul to the in-game store will be available today, with Chaotic Shuffle Modifer coming soon and Outfit Collection available in the coming weeks. If players would like to experience the Rift spoils sooner rather than later, a new Rift Pass bundle will be available in-game store, giving the players Rift Pass and 20 tiers of rewards immediately.