Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection

Champion and Foot Locker announced their soon-to-be-released collaborative apparel collection with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

With a new season about to begin soon, Champion and Foot Locker have created a special collaborative apparel collection based on the hit-anime—Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. They called it a special capsule that will be based on the Entertainment District Arc from the show, featuring three t-shirts and a hoodie. The clothing set will be available this week on Tuesday, March 21.

The various designs will be inspired by many of the iconic scenes and looks from season 2. This can be from the snapshots of the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke pretending to be Yoshiwara Entertainment District (aka the Red Light District) geishas. Each style will be available online and in-store in Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ sizes.

Champion x Demon Slayer coming soon exclusively to Foot Locker 👀 pic.twitter.com/1pygouHfGz — Foot Locker (@footlocker) March 3, 2023

For anyone who has not started watching the show but loves the aesthetics of the artwork and designs, the show’s premise is quite standard for a typical shonen yet interestingly different in its own right. A teenage boy named Tanjiro Kamada witnesses the aftermath of his family being murdered by a demon. His sister, Nezuko, gets turned into a demon, but he manages to subdue her to an extent. He pursues to become a Demon Slayer in the Demon Slayer Corps. to discover the truth behind his family’s killer and search for a cure to restore his sister back into a human.

All episodes and the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The Demon Slayer – To The Swordsmith Village movie is currently in theatres, which has been a great recap and lead-up to the new season, the Swordsmith Village Arc beginning to air on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Here is a list of all of the names of the Demon Slayer X Foot Locker apparel:

Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Nezuko Tee

Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tengen Flashy Tee

Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Red Light District Tee

Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hinokami Kagura Tee

One of my personal favourite looks from the collaborative collection is the Tengen Flashy Tee because Tengen has been one of my favourite characters from the series so far. Here is a look at all the wonderful styles customers and fans can relish in from Foot Locker: