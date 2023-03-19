News

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection

Flashy Flashy Clothes For Every Slayer
| March 19, 2023
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection 1

Champion and Foot Locker announced their soon-to-be-released collaborative apparel collection with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

With a new season about to begin soon, Champion and Foot Locker have created a special collaborative apparel collection based on the hit-anime—Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. They called it a special capsule that will be based on the Entertainment District Arc from the show, featuring three t-shirts and a hoodie. The clothing set will be available this week on Tuesday, March 21.

The various designs will be inspired by many of the iconic scenes and looks from season 2. This can be from the snapshots of the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke pretending to be Yoshiwara Entertainment District (aka the Red Light District) geishas. Each style will be available online and in-store in Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ sizes.

For anyone who has not started watching the show but loves the aesthetics of the artwork and designs, the show’s premise is quite standard for a typical shonen yet interestingly different in its own right. A teenage boy named Tanjiro Kamada witnesses the aftermath of his family being murdered by a demon. His sister, Nezuko, gets turned into a demon, but he manages to subdue her to an extent. He pursues to become a Demon Slayer in the Demon Slayer Corps. to discover the truth behind his family’s killer and search for a cure to restore his sister back into a human.

All episodes and the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The Demon Slayer – To The Swordsmith Village movie is currently in theatres, which has been a great recap and lead-up to the new season, the Swordsmith Village Arc beginning to air on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Here is a list of all of the names of the Demon Slayer X Foot Locker apparel:

  • Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Nezuko Tee
  • Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tengen Flashy Tee
  • Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Red Light District Tee
  • Champion x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hinokami Kagura Tee

One of my personal favourite looks from the collaborative collection is the Tengen Flashy Tee because Tengen has been one of my favourite characters from the series so far. Here is a look at all the wonderful styles customers and fans can relish in from Foot Locker:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection 4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba And Champion Create Special Foot Locker Apparel Collection 5
File Under: Collaboration, Demon Slayer
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

imagining new worlds on an ipad 23031503

Imagining New Worlds on an iPad

We had the opportunity to speak with storyboard and concept artist Rob McCallum about how his creative process has evolved…
strongtoronto comiccon 2023 the best merch that doesnt make your eyes rollstrong 23031903

Toronto Comicon 2023: The Best Types of Merch That Won’t Make Your Eyes Roll

Variants of Deadpool, Luigi, Sailor Moon and a Goku filled the alleys of Toronto Comicon 2023 at the Metro Toronto…
ankerwork m650 wireless microphone review 23031703

AnkerWork M650 Wireless Microphone Review

The AnkerWork M650 Wireless Microphone is my biggest “pleasant surprise” in my time as a tech reviewer.
rode nt1 5th gen condenser microphone review 23031303

RØDE NT1 5th Gen Condenser Microphone Review

26 years after the release of the NT1, RØDE has released the RØDE NT1 5th Generation microphone, the next step…
timekettle fluentalk t1 handheld translator review 23031503 1

Timekettle Fluentalk T1 Handheld Translator Review

A simple device that does exactly what you expect, Timekettle Fluentalk T1 handheld translator is a fantastic portable translator that…