How To Join The Diablo 4 Open Beta This Weekend

After a successful early access beta test period, here is how to access the Diablo 4 open beta this upcoming weekend.

The gates of hell opened a smidge last weekend, with a successful beta testing period that was open for those who pre-ordered the Diablo 4 title, and this weekend they creak open one more time for another open beta testing period with no preorder required. While long wait queues bogged down last weekend’s test period, hopefully for fans, this weekend paints a different kind of hell.

During the open beta this weekend (for those who have missed it), fans will be able to play through the entirety of Diablo 4’s opening prologue and Act I, which is a whole lot of hell to wade through. The first available zone, Fractured Peaks, will also be open to explore at your own leisure, while your level will be capped at 25. For fans of the hellish series, this will be the last opportunity to buckle in for a wild ride before the June 6th release date.

How To Play Diablo 4 Open Beta From March 24 until March 27

All fans need to do is download the Open Beta and boot it up to lock horns with mighty hell creatures. Below is a handy ‘how to’ guide provided by Blizzard, and while the previous weekend was locked behind a preorder paywall, this open beta is fully FREE and is available to play couch co-op in!

PC: This is the hardest platform to get going, but it is still pretty simple. Launch the Battle.net client. If Diablo 4 is not already in your Favorites bar, you can add it by clicking on the + icon. Alternatively, you can find Diablo IV by accessing the All Games page. You’ll see Diablo 4 at the top of the list. Once you get to the Diablo IV Game Page, click the dropdown menu under Game Version and select the Diablo 4 – Beta option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install, and once it’s available, click Play to Launch.

Xbox & PlayStation – Launch the marketplace of the desired platform, search Diablo 4 – Open Beta. Select Download.

This is also an olive branch for those who haven’t been able to get through the line queue on the first beta weekend or for those who have some unfinished business with the beta. Be warned though, this beta period will likely be the last one, and the Diablo 4 beta only runs from March 24 until March 27. Fans can read the whole info dump on the beta from Blizzard on their website.