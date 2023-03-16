Evil Awaits, The Diablo IV Beta Preload Is Live

After months of anticipation, the Diablo IV beta is almost here, and the pre-load for the beta is now live for everyone.

Blizzard Entertainment has set the stage for all Diablo enthusiasts by allowing them to preload the highly anticipated open beta for Diablo IV. Scheduled to run for an exhilarating three days this weekend, the preload weighs in at 84 GB, or a more modest 42 GB without the high-resolution texture pack. In celebration of this event, Blizzard has unveiled its formidable World Bosses, ready to test the skills of every player.

Blizzard divulged on the PlayStation Blog that the World Bosses comprise of a fearsome collection of new monsters designed to challenge multiple Diablo IV Beta players, irrespective of their chosen class or playstyle. The first World Boss to be introduced is the terrifying Ashava, a grotesque creature equipped with razor-sharp claws and gnashing teeth.

Grab your allies and get ready. Ashava's hungry. #DiabloIV's first World Boss spawns four times during Open Beta Early Access this weekend. pic.twitter.com/b1dQNUIpuu — Diablo (@Diablo) March 15, 2023

Diablo IV’s senior encounter designer Candace Thomas spoke at BlizzCon 2019 about Ashava, explaining that “to us as developers, I think that she’s kind of like a monument to what Diablo IV is as a game. She’s this enormous monster, but she takes more than just you to defeat. People have to come together across all the regions to take her down because she’s just this giant killing machine.”

With there being three different platforms, the beta will run this weekend, each will have a specific way to get everything rolling so you can enjoy some demon killing.

How to Early Download Diablo IV Open Beta on PC

Launch the Battle.net client . If Diablo IV Beta is not already in your Favorites bar, you can add it by clicking on the + icon. Alternatively, you can find Diablo IV by accessing the All Games page. You’ll see Diablo IV at the top of the list.

. If Diablo IV Beta is not already in your Favorites bar, you can add it by clicking on the icon. Alternatively, you can find Diablo IV by accessing the page. You’ll see Diablo IV at the top of the list. Once you get to the Diablo IV Beta Game Page, click the dropdown menu under Game Version and select the Diablo IV – Beta option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install, and once it’s available, click Play to Launch.

How to Early Download Diablo IV Open Beta on Xbox

Launch the Xbox Store and search for Diablo IV Beta. Select Download.

How to Early Download Diablo IV Open Beta on PlayStation

Launch the PlayStation Store and search for Diablo IV Beta. Select Download.

When is the Diablo IV Beta?

Diablo IV’s beta weekend offers players four opportunities to confront and vanquish Ashava. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. PT on Friday, March 17, and concludes at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 19.

Prepare to embark on an epic journey, as Diablo IV is slated for release on June 6, 2023. Assemble your allies, hone your skills, and prepare to face the ultimate test in the open beta as you confront Ashava and other formidable World Bosses. The fate of Sanctuary hangs in the balance. Will you rise to the challenge?