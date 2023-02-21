News

Diablo 4 Reveals A Dark Cinematic Opening Trailer

The Maw Of Hell Opens
February 21, 2023
With the release date of Diablo 4 scheduled for June this year, things are becoming more hellish as Blizzard continues to trickle out information regarding the title.

With the latest release in the franchise, the mobile Diablo Immortal, coming out to fan backlash fueled by a litany of microtransactions, Blizzard aims to right the ship with the next entry in the series Diablo 4. The fourth entry in the demonic series has been one of the most anticipated titles outside of Nintendo’s Tears of the Kingdom, and has even made CGMagazine’s top anticipated list for 2023. The latest dark and atmospheric trailer can be experienced below.

The opening Diablo 4 cinematic is just under four minutes long, and promises a new battleground for the eternal conflict between man and demon. The trailer promotes a serene atmosphere before it is subsequently erased by flame, and the whispers of demons. Diablo entries are known for unleashing the hordes of hell upon players, and Diablo 4 whispers good tidings for longtime fans. The trailer not only features visions of the Primeval, but reveals an early access period of March 17-19 will take place, as well as a fully Open Beta period between March 24-26.

Fans itching to dive into hell and play the open beta period can sign up on the Blizzard website, or just need to pre-order the game to do so. The Blizzard website states “Those who have pre-purchased Diablo 4 will receive Early Access to the Open Beta from March 17–19. On the following weekend, the Open Beta will be available to everyone from March 24–26,” so the best way to get in at the earliest available date is to pre-order the title ASAP, and fans can do that here through Blizzard themselves.

Diablo 4 unleashes the hordes of hell fully on June 6, 2023 so fans won’t have to wait much longer.

