Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds The Lion King Realm As FREE Update

Gameloft announced the latest update coming to the Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Pride of The Valley, bringing The Lion King‘s realm into the Dreamlight universe.

Gameloft continues to roll out FREE updates for its latest Disney Dreamlight Valley title, and this time fans can dive into the realm of The Lion King with the new Pride of the Valley update. The new door located inside the Dream Castle injects players into the Pride Rock realm, where players can meet new characters in the Valley, Simba and Nala. The update also includes new story quests for existing residents of the Valley.

The Pride of the Valley update shows that Disney is serious about their projected roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and with The Lion King update comes notable patches that improve the overall health of the title as well as include a touch more content for the existing Valley. If the roadmap is accurate, a multiplayer update should be making an appearance sometime in 2023 as well.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride of the Valley Inclusions

An all-new Star Path season complete with new quests based on the magic of Disney Parks.

Completion of Dreamlight Duties nets players rewards from the Disney Parks theme, such as the Mad Tea Party and Pixar Pal-A-Round attractions, as well as new clothing items and souvenir rewards.

Brand-new missions will be available such as investigating a possible alien invasion with Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, helping Minnie Mouse solve a magical problem, and more!

Scrooge McDuck has new items for offer at his store, and the premium item shop has updated its wares as well.

Many bug fixes, such as better awareness from companions and more, outlined by Disney on their website.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating Easter with a special ‘Eggstravaganza’ event from April 8 to April 29, which will allow players to collect eggs, and complete daily missions with Pixar character WALL·E in the pursuit of unlocking exclusive event cosmetic items.

The Pride of the Valley update is live now, so players can dive back into Disney Dreamlight Valley and check out the update for FREE now!