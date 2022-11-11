Netflix’s Dragon Age: Absolution Anime Receives New Trailer

The Netflix Anime Dragon Age: Absolution seeks to utilize BioWare’s rich lore judging from their new trailer.

BioWare has been cooking up some serious heat in the lab with their latest title in the Dragon Age series of games, Dreadwolf in production. But aside from that, fans itching for a story based in Thedas won’t have to wait much longer. The Netflix anime series Dragon Age: Absolution is arriving less than a month from now, and if Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ adaptation success is any indication, the storied franchise is in good hands. The new trailer can be seen below, with all its blood magic glory.

The trailer confronts some harsher issues Thedas faces, such as the huge racial disparity between the elves and humans, as they are seen as lesser citizens. “I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t someone else’s property,” one of the main elven characters, Miriam, explains. The trailer is also riddled with other goodness pulled from the lore. Templars and mages are shown in their full statures, but it remains to be seen exactly when this limited six-episode series actually occurs in the canon, or if tensions are high between the two factions in this rendition.

Netflix simply summarizes the title as “With great power at stake, a group of rebel mages and thieves goes head-to-head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact,” and the artifact mentioned is the Circulum Infinitus, which resembles what the ‘One Ring’ from Lord of the Rings would look like if it were infused with blood and a snake motif.

Fans clamouring for more than the trailer won’t have to wait long, as Dragon Age: Absolution hits Netflix exclusively on December 9. Fans looking to stay looped in to everything from Tevinter to Ferelden can follow the official BioWare Twitter account for information as it comes out.