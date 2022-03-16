EA Play Live is not Happening this June, the publisher confirms

EA Play Live, the publisher’s annual game showcase that happens around the week of E3, is not scheduled to take place during its traditional time slot of June according to a statement they gave to IGN.

Instead of showing off new games and updates to its existing titles, it’s taking a break from the scheduled event and says it will reveal news on its projects “when the time is right for each of them.” The publisher has neither confirmed nor denied if they’ll announce an EA Play Live event at a later date in the year but says we’ll see its upcoming game projects throughout the year.

“We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year,” an EA representative said in a statement to IGN.

EA Play Live first kicked off in 2016 adjacent to June’s E3 event where fans could attend the presentation live and play games at the venue. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has transitioned to a pre-recorded direct-style live stream that has been hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed.

It’s possible we might see EA announce some updates or announcements similar to earlier this week when EA announced the Dead Space remake is aiming to release sometime in early 2023. One such project that hasn’t been confirmed for 2022 but is rumoured to release this fall is the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Maybe we’ll get a look at it at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest or Gamescom which is returning as an in-person and online hybrid event.