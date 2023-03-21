EA “Sunsetting” Older Battlefield Titles & Mirror’s Edge

After 15 years, Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2, and Mirror’s Edge are being removed from digital storefronts with the retirement of their online services in December of this year.

Starting April 28th, 2023, Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2, and Mirror’s Edge will be removed from digital storefronts, and you will no longer be able to purchase them in any way, shape, or form. This announcement comes via EA’s website due in part to the retirement of the online services for these titles, which will take place on December 8th, 2023.

Battlefield 1943

Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge will still allow players to use their respective offline features, such as the single-player campaign, but anything online will “sunsetting,” according to EA—no word at this time as to whether or not Battlefield 1943 will retain any of its playability.

“While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” stated EA during this announcement, followed by several passages from the development team talking about each game.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

From Battlefield 1943 being a digital-only release that offered us the ability to play Wake Island on a console to the iconic and relatable bunch of troublemakers that made up the cast in Bad Company and marked the birth of the Frostbite engine, the first time that PC players were introduced to this band of military outcasts in Bad Company 2, and the parkour-style gameplay offered by Faith in Mirror’s Edge.