News

EA “Sunsetting” Older Battlefield Titles & Mirror’s Edge

Will No Longer Be Available For Purchase
| March 21, 2023
ea sunsetting older battlefield titles amp mirrors edge battlefield titles 23032103

After 15 years, Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2, and Mirror’s Edge are being removed from digital storefronts with the retirement of their online services in December of this year.

Starting April 28th, 2023, Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2, and Mirror’s Edge will be removed from digital storefronts, and you will no longer be able to purchase them in any way, shape, or form. This announcement comes via EA’s website due in part to the retirement of the online services for these titles, which will take place on December 8th, 2023.

Ea Sunsetting Older Battlefield Titles Amp Mirrors Edge 23032103 1
Battlefield 1943

Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge will still allow players to use their respective offline features, such as the single-player campaign, but anything online will “sunsetting,” according to EA—no word at this time as to whether or not Battlefield 1943 will retain any of its playability.

“While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” stated EA during this announcement, followed by several passages from the development team talking about each game.

Ea Sunsetting Older Battlefield Titles Amp Mirrors Edge 23032103 2
Battlefield: Bad Company 2

From Battlefield 1943 being a digital-only release that offered us the ability to play Wake Island on a console to the iconic and relatable bunch of troublemakers that made up the cast in Bad Company and marked the birth of the Frostbite engine, the first time that PC players were introduced to this band of military outcasts in Bad Company 2, and the parkour-style gameplay offered by Faith in Mirror’s Edge.

If just like us you have fond memories of playing Bad Company 1 and 2, Battlefield 1943 and Mirrors Edge, then please do share them with us. We’d love to hear from you.

The DICE and Battlefield Teams
File Under: 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

wwe 2k23 xbox series x review 23032003 6

WWE 2K23 (Xbox Series X) Review

WWE 2K23 is a solid improvement on its predecessor, is an easy entry to start with for new players, and…
crash team rumble preview a bandicoot laden moba 23032003

Crash Team Rumble Preview: A Bandicoot Laden MOBA

After an exciting reveal at The Game Awards in 2022, Crash Team Rumble has been shaping up behind the scenes…
indie games the power of passion and community 23031703 5

Indie Games: The Power of Passion and Community

Leading up to GDC and PAX East, I was given the opportunity to speak to three indie studios—Naraven Games, Surprised…
oneplus supervooc 80w car charger review 23031903

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger Review

The OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger is one of the best car chargers I have used, and despite the frustrating…
john wick chapter 4 2023 review 23031903 2

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Review 

Slightly exhausting but constantly exciting, John Wick: Chapter 4 is a masterclass of bullets, blades and bodies