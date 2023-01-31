News

EA Pulls Plug on Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile

An End of a Mobile Era
| January 31, 2023
ea pulls plug on apex legends mobile and battlefield mobile 23013101 1

Electronic Arts, the publisher of Apex Legends Mobile, and Respawn Entertainment, the developer of the title, have announced the game will be shuttered on May 1st.

Apex Legends, Electronic Arts’ hit battle royale shooter set in the world of Titanfall, is coming to an end, with the game set to be shut down this May. Respawn Entertainment has removed Apex Legends Mobile from digital retailers and disabled in-game transactions in preparation for the game’s shutdown and inaccessibility.

Ea Pulls Plug On Apex Legends Mobile And Battlefield Mobile 23013101 2

“We have made the painful decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile,” EA Outlines via the official website. “This decision does not come with ease. Factors beyond our control have prevented us from maintaining the high-quality experience and content that our players deserve. As a result, the game will sunset on May 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. PT after which it will no longer be playable.”

In a blog post, EA and the developers go into more detail about what brought the team to this conclusion. “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.”

Ea Pulls Plug On Apex Legends Mobile And Battlefield Mobile 23013101 3

If that were not enough, EA also took the time today to announce the end of development for the mobile version of Battlefield, and detailed that “As the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we decided to pivot from the current direction to best deliver on our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players.”

This Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield news is in line with the news from VentureBeat that at least one studio, Industrial Toys, the studio behind Battlefield Mobile, is closing down. Despite this news, EA also quietly announced that it spent $320 million on a share buyback this quarter and a delay for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which will now launch on 28 April 2023.

File Under: Apex Legends, Battlefield, EA Games
