Report: EA Cancelled An Exciting Unannounced Apex Legends & Titanfall Project

A new report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday reveals EA had an unannounced project potentially based on Apex Legends and Titanfall, but it is now cancelled.

A title that was apparently in the works and hasn’t even received an official announcement, which has been reportedly linked to both the Titanfall and Apex Legends franchises, has been shelved by Electronic Arts, reports claim. The Bloomberg report penned by Jason Schreier goes on to say, “The cancelled project, code-named TFL or Titanfall Legends, was a single-player game set in the universe shared by the Apex Legends and Titanfall games. Veteran designer Mohammad Alavi directed it until he left the company in early 2022. Although the game hadn’t been advertised, EA had hinted at it several times,” regarding the now-canned project.

This comes on the heels of the recently delayed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news which is also in development by Respawn Entertainment, the developers of the Titanfall franchise. Notably, the planned mobile ports of Apex Legends and Battlefield have also been canned, and the developer on hand for the mobile titles, Industrial Toys, has also reportedly been shut down. Electronic Arts have yet to release an official statement regarding these reports just yet.

All of this news regarding the disappointing cancellation comes directly after the company’s earnings report released on January 31 revealed the company’s net revenue is expected to fall short of their forecasted earnings. The earnings report also listed FIFA 23 as “pacing to be the biggest title in franchise history” amidst the company losing its licensing agreement back in May 2022.

The Bloomberg report also states, “Management informed the unnamed game’s team of about 50 people that EA would try to find positions for them within the company. Anyone who can’t be placed will be given severance packages and laid off,” regarding the unnamed ‘Titanfall Legends,’ and details the information has been given anonymously due to lack of authorization.

Fans can read the whole Bloomberg report on their website or the quarterly earnings report from the Electronic Arts website.