Elon Musk Expresses His Plans To Make Twitter a Better Place

Earlier today, Elon Musk put out a Tweet explaining his intentions with Twitter now that he’s bought it, addressing it specifically to Twitter Advertisers.

Elon Musk begins the Tweet simply clarifying the purpose behind the purchase of the platform, in response to speculation he said “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

“There is currently a great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society.” With this he plans to create an equal digital community, a place to share thoughts and opinions, regardless of what those may be.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Though the platform has been a place for free speech for years, Elon Musk goes on to say: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences that to a certain extent, too much can be said, even for a platform as forgiving as Twitter, that’s when consequences need to be taken to action.

Elon hopes that everyone on the platform can express their opinions in a healthy manner. Though, it has never really been a place for ‘harmony,’ so the idea of attempting to fix it is a difficult thought to grasp. He admits to wanting his platform to be “a common digital town square”.

He obviously has ideas to improve his ad system, perhaps even to remove it as a primary income source altogether. he also replied to a tweet regarding Twitter’s creators and revenue as well. So far the harmonious ‘we can do it all’ plan has some people hopeful and others disappointed. He finalizes the tweet with the words “Let us build something extraordinary together.”

Yes.



Also, Twitter should find a way to compensate/monetisation partner with its top creators. Like every other social media app.



A small % create all the high engagement content and keep the site active. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 27, 2022

Regardless of your opinion on the changes, it’s interesting to see what Twitter’s next step is going to look like, whether this will really change or improve anything is up in the air. As of right now, It’s up to you, Elon.