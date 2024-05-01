F1 24 Live Event To Bring F1, ACADEMY, and NFL Together!

With the Formula 1 season returning to Miami, EA Sports, Formula 1, ACADEMY, and the NFL have joined forces to put on a special F1 24 live event that will be broadcast live on the EA Sports F1 YouTube channel tomorrow morning, May 2nd.

The one-time event will showcase Formula 1 racing star Carlos Sainz, ACADEMY Driver Bianca Bustamante, and Miami Dolphins superstars Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle in an F1 24 face-off. These four athletes will form teams of two and will be vying for the title of Miami GP Champion in F1 24, which is set to release on May 31. In addition, on commentary, EA has managed to bring in Emmy-nominated entertainment correspondent Sibley Scoles, who will act as host and put forth some quiz-type questions to the drivers about Miami itself.

Carlos Sainz is a Spanish racing driver for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, and he currently sits in 4th place in the F1 Drivers standings. He has one victory in his Formula 1 career, coming at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Bianca Bustamante is a 19-year-old Filipina racing driver and currently drives for the ART Grand Prix in the F1 Academy. She is part of the McLaren Driver Development Team, which has had famous participants such as Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, both of whom are current Formula 1 drivers themselves. Bustamante is the first female driver for the McLaren Driver Development Team and has two wins in her Formula 1 Academy career.

Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle are the current wide receivers and cornerbacks (respectively) for the Miami Dolphins NFL team. Ramsey was a Superbowl champion with the LA Rams in the 2021 season and has been with the Miami Dolphins since March of 2023. Jaylen Waddle is the 6th overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has been with the Dolphins ever since. He also has multiple college awards reflecting his outstanding play.

This F1 24 event will be broadcast tomorrow morning, Thursday, May 2nd, on the EA Sports F1 YouTube channel at 8 am PST/11 am EST live from the 1111 Lincoln Road Parking Garage in the South Beach area of Miami. The finale of the event will see the best drivers from the two teams face off against each other virtually in F1 24, which should give fans a brilliant opportunity to see the Miami International Autodrome in the game ahead of the official release on May 31st, 2024 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.