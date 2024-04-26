Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Is Filled With Problems & The Steam Launcher is Disabled

On the heels of the immensely popular (and well-received) Fallout series from Prime Video, Fallout 4 has seen a resurgence in its player base, but not without issues caused by a new update.

Fallout 4 players were happy to see their latest dive into the Wasteland accompanied by a big title update, and this is the next-gen update Bethesda has been promoting. The next-gen update has given the fourth entry in the series a newly minted Steam Deck verified check. The problem is not everything has been all sunshine and rainbows, as fans have been reporting a large grouping of issues and spreading them like wildfire.

For example, when running on Steam Deck, the launcher that allows players to tinker with in-game settings has suddenly disappeared, Dexterto reports. That’s not the only platform experiencing issues, however, as players have reported problems accessing the update on the PS5. Below is a post from the Bethesda Game Studios X (formerly Twitter) account addressing the PS5 issue and a possible fix.

We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members. The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on… — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 25, 2024 Fallout fans have taken to Reddit (where else?) to shoot the breeze (and vent their anger) about whats happening to their title. Some have gotten reprehensible in their sarcasm, as user @CSSJAZZ posted a small clip titled “The Fallout 4 PS5 Upgrade Looks Amazing!” and it looks anything but. Poor Dogmeat is seen phasing through the floor, and textures appear muddy and janky.

@SnoopytheDog_ posted a clip of themselves frozen in the air by an outdoor cooking station, getting mauled to death slowly by radroaches. It’s safe to say the update had a bad launch. Some fans have gotten more clever, as user @AshwinJackson29 posted a theory as to why the update was so big, and an image of a Fallout 4 Vault Dweller playing Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on their Pip-Boy was shown. That can be seen below.

But Bethesda is working on it. On their official X (formerly Twitter) account, they’ve posted the entirety of patch details (and how they’re ‘supposed’ to work). Still, Bethesda has been active in helping with the issues for Wastelanders who are unable to enjoy the update. Fans can head to the Fallout 4 Reddit page to share in their communal grief in the meantime.