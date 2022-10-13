Square Enix announces that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Is To Be Shut Down As Of January 2023

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a game that has been around for less than a year, is getting shut down as Square Enix believes it wasn’t delivering the way it hoped.

“After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.” Square Enix said in their announcement.

At 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will end its service, Shinra Credits will not be available to purchase as of the announcement. However, players can still spend the Shinra Credits they already have until it’s shut down. Unfortunately for those who don’t speak English, on November 1st, 2022 at 02:00 UTC the game will cease its multiple language support and text will only be displayed in English until the game’s full closing.

“Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to.”

Meanwhile, as the game is leading to its eventual closing, Square Enix has promised to continue to update the game for fans who still wish to have some fun with it. The low number of players and the team not being happy with the game’s performance definitely impacted the decision to end the game entirely.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier might have been too ambitious for Square Enix. It’s equally as difficult to keep up with satisfying updates if the team doesn’t feel the game is being received well. despite some fun that’s been had with the game, all good things must come to an end, even if those things have only lasted a year.

“We hope you will continue to enjoy Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier until the very end.”