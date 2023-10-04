Square Enix Revealed Nier: Automata & Final Fantasy Goodies at the New York Toy Fair

The annual New York Toy Fair is an event Square Enix takes seriously judging from their previous announcements at the event, and this year they’ve brought more new toys for fans to check out.

At the annual New York Toy Fair 2023, Square Enix brought more of their iconic licenses in new toy forms for fans to peruse at their convenience for the length of the event, and more importantly, so fans can take the exciting offerings home. This year, items from the Nier: Automata and Final Fantasy series have received the spotlight. Whether it’s the NieR: Automata Form-ism Figure – A2 (YoRHa Type A No. 2), or even a plush showcasing your faithful companion from Final Fantasy XVI, Torgal in a furry plush form, there’s something for all Square Enix fans to enjoy.

Square Enix Reveals At New York Toy Fair 2023

FINAL FANTASY XVI – This Torgal Puppy Plush is a cuddly recreation of the puppy Torgal from FINAL FANTASY XVI. Clive spent time together with the puppy Torgal during his younger days in the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. Square Enix will release the FFXVI-centred plush for $39.99 in January 2024 on their official store.

FINAL FANTASY XVI – The next addition to the Square Enix toy catalogue at the New York Toy Fair 2023 is a posable and flocked Moogle figurine plucked straight from FINAL FANTASY XVI. It comes complete with a display stand to show friends your favourite poses, and the figure will be made available in January 2024 for $64.99.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE – The first of two board games announced by Square Enix is the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Board Game, MATERIA HUNTER. A competitive game where two to four players (1 vs. 1 or 2 vs. 2) where players compete to collect the most Materia using abilities of the instantly recognizable cast of the FF7 Remake.

Board Game Components: 20 Character cards, 80 Materia cards (5 types of Materia x 16 each), 20 Medal tokens, 5 Materia tiles (5 types of Materia x 1 each) and 2 Rule sheets (Japanese, English). The MATERIA HUNTER Board Game will launch in April 2024 for $44.99.

The Nier:Automata-based figures previously only shown at Tokyo Game Show 2023 by Square Enix, the NieR:Automata Form-ism Figure – 9S (YoRHa No. 9 Type S) and NieR:Automata Form-ism Figure – A2 (YoRHa Type A No. 2) were also shown to tease fans further on their quality. While more information on these figures can be found on the official Square Enix website, the 9S figure is expected to retail for $219.99 and the A2 figure is expected to launch in February 2024 for a whopping $301.99.

The last item on the list is from a more niche title in the Square catalogue, Chocobo’s Dungeon: The Board Game . In this co-op-centred board game, fans will have to work together to guide Chocobo while avoiding monsters and traps and gathering items. Up to four players can join, and it will launch in March 2024 for $49.99.

That just about wraps up the showcased Square Enix offerings for the New York Toy Fair 2023. Fans can get more information regarding any of these offerings over on the official SE store.