Final Fantasy XVI Trailer Looks Action-Packed and Ambitious

The new Final Fantasy XVI (#FF16) trailer, Ambition, promises new characters and adventures for new and old fans alike. The new game is set to be released in the summer of 2023 for PS5.

Fan reactions are mixed as always when it comes to a long-running series of games, especially FF. One thing everyone has taken notice of is the fact that Final Fantasy XVI is being released solely for PS5 without much acknowledgement of a possible PC version. This sudden news has fans questioning whether the game will still be available on PC.

The cinematic appeal alone is one of the reasons why this sneak peek at FF16 is so interesting; the graphics are phenomenal.

Who shall claim their fading light?

From a single spark, will the land ignite

A new shadow rises to fall upon the Dominants,

painting their destinies black as night.



This is the brand-new Final Fantasy XVI trailer, Ambition. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/CWytTJgJw6 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) October 20, 2022

We are not only getting the aesthetic appeal of Final Fantasy XVI, but also the storyline seems to be in tune with previous games. The lore within the game also sounds more captivating than in past games. Some have complained that Final Fantasy XVI is seen as more of an interactive movie rather than a video game.

Playing FF7 Remake gameplay is like very small and limited to a themepark aspect of the game. It's mostly cutscenes… is this what FF16 is going to be? Just nothing but movie and less gameplay compare to open world games. #FF7Remake #FF16 — Mr. Worldwide Warrior Of Light (@FFXI_FFXIV) June 22, 2022

The music aspect of the trailer dramatizes the adventurous game and brings more delight to fans. As far as the game’s director, Hiroshi Takai, is concerned, FFXVI is reaching its final stage of completion with the team tending to debugging and final modifications.

The two new characters unveiled are Dion Lesage, Crown prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque and leader of its noblest and most feared order of knights—the dragoons. Along with Barnabus Tharmr, a wanderer who used the power of Odin to quell the local beastmen and quash the rising rebellion.

The new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI is available both in English and Japanese, ready for fans to see and look forward to. All fans alike are ready for this new Final Fantasy instalment with open arms.