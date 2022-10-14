Dead Space Remake Gets Terrifying New Gameplay Trailer, Details on New Features

A 14th-anniversary livestream held by EA Motive provided a wealth of new details on the upcoming Dead Space while also giving the best look yet at the remake’s gameplay.

The extended gameplay walkthrough takes place at the start of Chapter 3, with Isaac heading through the hangar to try and get the Ishimura’s fuel line started again. Apart from the dazzling new graphical update, the walkthrough shows a host of new updates coming to the game, including full Zero Gravity segments, more exploration, and visual elements like smoke and lighting.

What’s most interesting, however, is the remake’s new “Intensity Director,” which sounds a lot like the feature the Left 4 Dead series used. Here’s the official description, “The Intensity Director makes your exploration of the Ishimura even more intense, challenging, and unpredictable. Enemies, lighting, and ambiance may change each time you return to a previously explored area, making each experience unique. Then find out how new audio and visual effects help crank up the tension throughout.”

Apart from the new gameplay trailer, a preview on the PS Blog provides even more details on what to expect from Dead Space. Here’s an overview of the key takeaways.

Isaac is fully voiced: Isaac speaks up this time around, like yelling his teammates’ names when they’re in trouble or explaining his plans to fix the Ishimura’s Centrifuge and fuel lines. Hearing him take an active role in the team’s mission makes the entire experience feel more filmlike and authentic.

Isaac speaks up this time around, like yelling his teammates’ names when they’re in trouble or explaining his plans to fix the Ishimura’s Centrifuge and fuel lines. Hearing him take an active role in the team’s mission makes the entire experience feel more filmlike and authentic. Interconnected immersion: There are no loading sequences when Isaac hops aboard the Ishimura’s tram to quickly travel between destinations like Cargo and the Medical areas. This is all part of Motive’s goal for an immersive, connected setting.

There are no loading sequences when Isaac hops aboard the Ishimura’s tram to quickly travel between destinations like Cargo and the Medical areas. This is all part of Motive’s goal for an immersive, connected setting. Interconnected immersion: There are no loading sequences when Isaac hops aboard the Ishimura’s tram to quickly travel between destinations like Cargo and the Medical areas. This is all part of Motive’s goal for an immersive, connected setting.

There are no loading sequences when Isaac hops aboard the Ishimura’s tram to quickly travel between destinations like Cargo and the Medical areas. This is all part of Motive’s goal for an immersive, connected setting. Incentivized exploration: Locked doors and loot containers have been added to the Ishimura, which Isaac can access after acquiring upgraded security clearance. This incentivizes players to return to previously cleared areas to uncover resources and upgrade materials. One locked door even involves a new side quest revealing a bit more about Isaac’s missing partner, Nicole.

Locked doors and loot containers have been added to the Ishimura, which Isaac can access after acquiring upgraded security clearance. This incentivizes players to return to previously cleared areas to uncover resources and upgrade materials. One locked door even involves a new side quest revealing a bit more about Isaac’s missing partner, Nicole. Incentivized exploration: Locked doors and loot containers have been added to the Ishimura, which Isaac can access after acquiring upgraded security clearance. This incentivizes players to return to previously cleared areas to uncover resources and upgrade materials. One locked door even involves a new side quest revealing a bit more about Isaac’s missing partner, Nicole.

Finally, a massive $274.99 Dead Space Collector’s Edition has been announced by Limited Run. The package comes with a digital code for the game, a full-size, wearable Isaac Clarke helmet, a CD soundtrack, lithograph print, mini posters, an Ishimura patch, a Marker statue, and more.

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura.



Put yourself in Isaac's helmet with our Dead Space Collector's Edition. Pre-order today: https://t.co/moCH8Zn2tO pic.twitter.com/tOwv1nQGRD — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 13, 2022

Dead Space launches on January 27, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.